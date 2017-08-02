Staff Report
Thanks to the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce; two local students will find their entry into college just a little easier due to scholarships awarded to them.
Congratulations to Catherine Schilling a graduate of Bloomingdale High School.
According to Becky McDaniels, owner of Mathnasium of Brandon, “We are honored to have Catherine Schilling represent Bloomingdale High School with our first scholarship offering. Catherine is an amazing young lady who contributed to our community in many ways throughout her high school career.”
She was raised by a single mom who instilled the idea that the best way to help others is to give your time, love others and always be thankful for what you have. Catherine took this to heart early on through the Terrific Tuesday girls group who donated their hair and collected can food for local food banks. She continued helping others through the Creative Kids organization and through clubs such as FCA, Impact, Best Buddies and more. “With her smile, passion for life and caring personality we believe that Catherine will prove to succeed as she heads off to pursue a degree in the medical field at Mars Hill University this fall,” commented McDaniels.
The Chamber is happy to have Daniel Harkins represent Newsome High School with its first scholarship offering. He is an amazing young man who contributed to the community in many ways throughout his high school career. One of many examples would be the fact that Daniel was one of three founders and the treasurer of “Newsome’s Red Cross Club” at Newsome High School. According to McDaniels, “He not only was able to put his dream of making a difference into action, but realized that working as a team developing plans and acting on them was very fulfilling.”
He will be attending FSU beginning this summer.
Visit www.valricofishhawk.org.
Related
August 1, 2017
Valrico FishHawk Chamber Awards First Scholarships To Two Local Students
Staff Report
Thanks to the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce; two local students will find their entry into college just a little easier due to scholarships awarded to them.
Congratulations to Catherine Schilling a graduate of Bloomingdale High School.
According to Becky McDaniels, owner of Mathnasium of Brandon, “We are honored to have Catherine Schilling represent Bloomingdale High School with our first scholarship offering. Catherine is an amazing young lady who contributed to our community in many ways throughout her high school career.”
She was raised by a single mom who instilled the idea that the best way to help others is to give your time, love others and always be thankful for what you have. Catherine took this to heart early on through the Terrific Tuesday girls group who donated their hair and collected can food for local food banks. She continued helping others through the Creative Kids organization and through clubs such as FCA, Impact, Best Buddies and more. “With her smile, passion for life and caring personality we believe that Catherine will prove to succeed as she heads off to pursue a degree in the medical field at Mars Hill University this fall,” commented McDaniels.
The Chamber is happy to have Daniel Harkins represent Newsome High School with its first scholarship offering. He is an amazing young man who contributed to the community in many ways throughout his high school career. One of many examples would be the fact that Daniel was one of three founders and the treasurer of “Newsome’s Red Cross Club” at Newsome High School. According to McDaniels, “He not only was able to put his dream of making a difference into action, but realized that working as a team developing plans and acting on them was very fulfilling.”
He will be attending FSU beginning this summer.
Visit www.valricofishhawk.org.
Related
By Press Release Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Education