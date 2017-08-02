Vendors Need For Fall Craft Show & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Moms Flag Football Game Fundraiser To Support Pinecrest Pilot’s Coach Al Houchens
Football is a game that translates very well to life promoting respect, teamwork, building character and drives the idea of never giving up even when the game seems unwinnable. Pinecrest Pilots Coach Al Houchens, who has been teaching and coaching those life lessons throughout his 30+ years of military service, as well as through his passion for the game of football, was recently diagnosed with cancer and the Pilots Football Organization wants to show their support for one of their own.
To support Coach Al, on Friday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m., Pinecrest will be hosting the 1st annual Moms Flag Football Game Fundraiser against the Moms from the Plant City Dolphins. The game will be held at the Pilots field behind the Pinecrest Elementary School under the lights.
The Tampa Bay Young Marines Are Looking For A few Good Kids
The Tampa Bay Young Marines unit is part of a national non-profit 501c (3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The Tampa Bay Young Marines presently meet Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the US Marine Reserves located at 5121 W. Gandy Blvd. in Tampa. For more information please contact the Unit Commander at brian.frank@youngmarines.com or visit www.youngmarines.com.
Holy Innocent’s Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show Sees Vendors
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is accepting vendor signups for its 10th annual fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 4 from 9: a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Both inside and outside locations are available. The fee for an inside location, which accommodates one six foot table and two chairs is $35 and $30 for an outside 12X12 space which is well shaded. Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.
Dr. Thomas R. Snyder Presented With GSA Global Spiritual Icon Award By President of India
Lamb of God Christian Center announced the return of its senior pastor, Dr. Tom
Snyder, from a 14 day mission to India. Anchored by the “GSA – World Divine Congress”
in June, Dr. Snyder and 13 of India’s religious leaders met to “Engage, Enhance,
and Enlighten” in order to “Unite for World Peace and Harmony.” Dr. Snyder believes that no matter the religion, faith is a key to bringing peace to the World. In his opening remarks to the Congress, Dr. Snyder stated, “Much like there are good and bad children, everyone needs to feel love and be nurtured.” The next GSA World Divine Congress is scheduled for December 2017 in Tampa.
His mission also included visits to the Children’s Home of Hope in honor of their Founder’s Day. Children’s Home of Hope is an orphanage in Maduraval, Chennai serving 100 children some as young as five. The home is founded by Mrs. Lilly Prabhakar.
Rev. Linda Snyder, associate pastor at Lamb of God who accompanied Dr. Snyder, said of the experience “it is surprising how much love these children have considering the circumstances they live in; we all have something to learn from such caring hearts.” The pair also toured Sri Ramachandra University and their groundbreaking Telemedicine Centre as well as a culinary institute offering a three-year professional course. This was Dr. Snyder’s second mission to India meeting with Mother Theresa on his previous excursion.
During the final portion of their trip, Dr. and Rev. Snyder were blessed with the opportunity to represent Christianity with the honorable Shri Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Perhaps the most humbling experience of the mission was Dr. Snyder’s audience with the honourable Shri Pranab Mukherjee, President of India.
On July 1, Dr. Snyder presented President Mukherjee with a Holy Bible; President Mukherjee presented Dr. Snyder with the GSA Global Spiritual Icon Award. Of the experience, Dr. Snyder expressed “If our service can touch just one heart, the World will be a better place.”
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., A 501 (C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.
30 dealers/45 tables; free admission/parking/door prizes and excellent food available on site. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12 and free appraisals.
ICG Grading Service in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing.
For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
