12u Baseball Team Seeks Players, Nutcracker Auditions & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Golf Tournament Benefits Campo YMCA
You are invited to participate in this year’s Campo Family YMCA Annual Golf Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, September 30 at Riverhills Country Club in Valrico.
This tournament is a major part of Campo’s fundraising effort to help support families and individuals of all ages who could not otherwise afford vital community programs such as: pediatric cancer survivor program; summer camp, school readiness program; chronic disease prevention; teen leadership; Livestrong for cancer survivors; and drowning prevention, youth sports, and much more.
All the proceeds from this golf tournament stay local and have a lasting impact on our neighbors in the community.
The Tampa Metropolitan YMCA is a Four-Star Charity and is a 501(c)(3) organization.
A portion of your sponsorship is tax-deductible and donors will receive a tax receipt for contributions.
For more information or to register contact Kavita Marballi at 684-1371 or kavita.marballi@tampaymca.org.
Tampa Bay Thunder 12u Seeks Players
Tampa Bay Thunder is looking for a few 12u players for the fall 2017 season. The Thunder is a family-oriented team that focuses on developing players. Practice takes place two to three times per week and games take place two to three weekends per month. The team practices in the Plant City/Pinecrest/Lithia area and most games are played locally. All players are welcome. If you love the game, want to work hard to get better and still keep the fun in the game, call or text Coach Tony at 731-3299 or email tbernocco@tampabay.rr.com.
2017 Nutcracker Auditions
Announcing Theatre Arts & Dance Alliance (TADA) in conjunction with Tampa Bay Dance Theatre’s audition for its 10th annual production of The Nutcracker. Auditions will be held at Theatre Arts and Dance Alliance located 16711 Fishhawk Blvd. on Saturday, August 26. TADA’s annual production features a cast of 100 aspiring dancers, acrobats and actors as well as Hillsborough County Teachers and Administrators. Those interested in auditioning can go to www.tadance.com to find audition information and times.
Performances will be at Howard W. Blake High School on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10.
Visit www.tadance.com or call 571-0901.
Tampa Bay Teen R&B Singer Audtions For American Idol
JJosh, a local teen and R&B artist, teams up with the American Idol casting company to audition directly for the Executive Producers and bypass the audition lines in Orlando on August 17 for the upcoming season of Idol. At only 15, his first single, 7 Years, released earlier this summer, creating interest with American Idol casting. The single is his own rendition of Grammy Nominated singer-songwriter, Lukas Graham’s, hit single; it was arranged and produced by Grammy winning pianist, Lannie Battistini under the Hands in Motion Music label.
JJosh is considered by those that listen to him “an old soul with young charm.” He is inspired heavily by old school and vintage styles, including Elvis, Dean Martin, and Frank Sinatra. His R&B inspirations are drawn from artists such as Kanye West and Drake, as well as being open to all kinds of inspiration, reworking it into his own sound and voice comfortably. “This has always been my dream,” said JJosh. “If I keep my passion with the support of my family and friends, I know I can do this.”
For more information, visit JJoshmusic.com and also on Twitter @RnBJJosh, Soundcloud, and Facebook JJosh Music.
Family Time At Brandon Regional Library
Make reading time family time. On Tuesday, August 22 and 29 at 7 p.m., enjoy stories, action rhymes, songs and interactive activities make up this fun 30-minute program that celebrates a love of reading for children of all ages. Children may wear pajamas and bring a blanket and favorite cuddly toy. Family Time is for children and their caregivers.
Brandon Regional Library is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Call 273-3652 for more information.
Recruiting The Community For Family Events Benefiting Non-Profits
A kickoff community event will be held on Sunday September 17 from 12 Noon-4 p.m. at The Barn at Winthrop, located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.
This first free family event will showcase Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts as they bring the programs to create new packs and troops. The goal is to have these events on the third Sunday of every month beginning in December. Each event will promote a different non-profit that is doing something to support our community. In addition there will be vendors, food trucks, bounce house and activities for the kids.
For a list of vendors or to find out more information, please visit their facebook page or email Jeanne@birthdaystobanquets.com.
