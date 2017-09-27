Annual Fall Festival At Alafia River State Park

By Michelle Colesanti
The Friends of Alafia and Alafia River State Park will host the annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It will take place in the Day Use Parking Lot area. The Prestage Brothers, Ben and John will perform from 12 Noon- 4 p.m.
Come out for a fun day and bring the family. Children activities include Jumbo the Purple Pirate (face painting/balloon hats and animals/magic tricks), pumpkin painting, hay rides, and competitive events. Food and drinks will be available.
There will be no charge to attend the event other than normal gate admission to the park ($4 for an individual, $5 for vehicles with up to eight passengers, $1 additional for each person beyond eight). Alafia River State Park is located at 14326 CR 39 S. in Lithia.
For more information, visit www.friendsofalafia.org/park-news/item/30-2017-fall-festival.
