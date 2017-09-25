Ceramic Sale, Gifts & Crafts Sale, Bromeliads Presentation & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Concert Series Begins With ‘The Journey’
Plant City Community Chorale begins the 2017-2018 concert series with ‘The Journey’ on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. In its fourth year with director Claudia Bolano, the Chorale will present classic favorites like Vivaldi’s Gloria in Excelsis and Handel’s Exceeding Glad Shall He Be. All selections, including gospel, will offer hope and courage in today’s world.
Tickets cost $10 in advance at www.pccchorale.org/buy-tickets or by calling 493-1979 and $15 at the door.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Golf Tournament Benefits Campo YMCA
You are invited to participate in this year’s Campo Family YMCA Annual Golf Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, September 30 at Riverhills Country Club in Valrico.
This tournament is a major part of Campo’s fundraising effort to help support families and individuals of all ages who could not otherwise afford vital community programs such as: pediatric cancer survivor program; summer camp, school readiness program; chronic disease prevention; teen leadership; Livestrong for cancer survivors; drowning prevention, youth sports, and much more.
All the proceeds from this golf tournament stay local and have a lasting impact on our neighbors in the community. The Tampa Metropolitan YMCA is a Four-Star Charity and is a 501(c)(3) organization. A portion of your sponsorship is tax-deductible and donors will receive a tax receipt for contributions.
For more information or to register contact Kavita Marballi at 684-1371 ext. 1606 or kavita.marballi@tampaymca.org.
Annual Ceramic Sale
A Ceramic Sale will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Strawberry Ridge Mobile Home Park, located at 3419 S.R. 60 in Valrico.
Annual Gifts & Crafts Fair At The Bridges Retirement Community
With the holidays approaching, shopping for unique gifts could not be easier when you visit the sixth annual Gifts & Crafts Fair, held on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at The Bridges Retirement Community. This one-stop holiday shopping event features over 30 vendors and is free and open to the public.
Whether it is handcrafted decorations or personalized gifts, such as jewelry and handbags, pottery, candles, soaps, home décor and more, you will find just what you are looking for. “Customers of all ages are invited to stop by this free event to get a head start on their shopping,” says Janet Noah, Community Relations Liaison and event coordinator. “With the wide variety of gifts and crafts, shoppers can look forward to giving unique and wonderful gifts with a personal touch!”
The Bridges is located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.
Master Gardener Presentation Of Bromeliads At Bloomingdale Library
On Wednesday, October 4 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., there will be There will be a Master Gardener Clinic on Bromeliads given by Master Gardener Verna Dickey at the Bloomingdale Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The clinic will include hands-on presentation of several different types of bromeliads and where they grow. This event is sponsored by the Hillsborough County Master Gardner Program of the Hillsborough County Extension, University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural and Sciences (IFAS) Extension.
All Around the World By Dream Vacations
On Tuesday, October 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., come and learn about Dream Vacations, which is hosting a night where you can learn about cruising and all-inclusive resorts. Guests will experience what the ships and all-inclusive resorts have to offer by obtaining their mock passport and traveling around the world. Taste different foods, and have an opportunity to grab a mocktail on their way to visit the spa and so much more.
Kids are also included in the fun as there is a special activity just for them. A Norwegian Cruise Line representative will also be making a special appearance. There will be raffle items, giveaways, and a special promotion for those who are attending.
This free event is open to the public and will take place in the Community Room at The Regent, 6347 Watson Rd. in Riverview.
Visit www.facebook.com/JBVacationPros or call 667-7000.
