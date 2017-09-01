Certified Master Cleaners At Accent American Perfect For Any Job

By Eric Heubusch
When your home’s carpeting and interior is damaged, there’s an easy way to determine who to hire to remedy it: check the credentials. Lisa Jordan, co-owner of Accent American Cleaning & Disaster Restoration, has the long list of the company’s credentials on the back of her business card. She said her husband, co-owner Ken Jordan, is the man for any job.
“If he can’t get it clean, then it’s not getting clean,” Lisa said.
In 1985, Ken was in search for work. He went on a ride along with a carpet cleaning service after seeing a help wanted ad, but realized something wasn’t right: the business would estimate a cheap price for a job and then jack up the price upon arrival. Frustrated and wanting to be his own boss, Ken bought used equipment and started his own business.
Years later after meeting a master cleaner from Pinellas County, Ken became a master cleaner and restorer, earning the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification. Ken won an international spot and stain removal contest five times, and is often called on by area law firms to be an expert witness on cleaning and restoration in court.
Lisa explained that while other masters of the craft are now soley instructors, Ken takes his thousands of hours in the classroom and field to each Accent American client.
“He’s the one on the job,” Lisa said. “He’s the one supervising everything, his knowledge is there in the field; when you call us, and you’re the one getting all that knowledge in your home.”
Accent American clients include professional work spaces, realty and doctor’s offices, as well as residential spaces. Ken and Lisa are currently working on the kitchens at Tropicana Field, a client Lisa said they earned through referral.
Service members, including military, police, firefighters and EMS, will always receive a 10% discount on any cleaning services. Accent American is also giving anyone who uses their cleaning services a 10% discount through Labor Day. Be sure to like the Accent American Facebook page for more specials.
Related
September 1, 2017
Certified Master Cleaners At Accent American Perfect For Any Job
By Eric Heubusch
When your home’s carpeting and interior is damaged, there’s an easy way to determine who to hire to remedy it: check the credentials. Lisa Jordan, co-owner of Accent American Cleaning & Disaster Restoration, has the long list of the company’s credentials on the back of her business card. She said her husband, co-owner Ken Jordan, is the man for any job.
“If he can’t get it clean, then it’s not getting clean,” Lisa said.
In 1985, Ken was in search for work. He went on a ride along with a carpet cleaning service after seeing a help wanted ad, but realized something wasn’t right: the business would estimate a cheap price for a job and then jack up the price upon arrival. Frustrated and wanting to be his own boss, Ken bought used equipment and started his own business.
Years later after meeting a master cleaner from Pinellas County, Ken became a master cleaner and restorer, earning the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification. Ken won an international spot and stain removal contest five times, and is often called on by area law firms to be an expert witness on cleaning and restoration in court.
Lisa explained that while other masters of the craft are now soley instructors, Ken takes his thousands of hours in the classroom and field to each Accent American client.
“He’s the one on the job,” Lisa said. “He’s the one supervising everything, his knowledge is there in the field; when you call us, and you’re the one getting all that knowledge in your home.”
Accent American clients include professional work spaces, realty and doctor’s offices, as well as residential spaces. Ken and Lisa are currently working on the kitchens at Tropicana Field, a client Lisa said they earned through referral.
Service members, including military, police, firefighters and EMS, will always receive a 10% discount on any cleaning services. Accent American is also giving anyone who uses their cleaning services a 10% discount through Labor Day. Be sure to like the Accent American Facebook page for more specials.
Related
By Press Release Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business