Enjoy Family Fun This Fall At The Annual Hillsborough County Fair
By Michelle Colesanti
Fall is in the air; and as the temperatures begin to slightly dip, it is time to get out and enjoy the season. The 2017 Hillsborough County Fair will again take place at the County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from Thursday to Sunday, October 19-22 and October 26-29.
There will be lot of fun for the entire family. Check out exhibits featuring arts, crafts, photography and fine
arts, along with an interactive butterfly exhibit and a lot of horticultural displays.
Local youth will show off their livestock in shows that will feature cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens and rabbits. New this year will be the Youth Market Turkey Show and Sale where fairgoers can bid via silent auction on a market turkey raised by the youth exhibitors.
Check out the STEM Exhibits, featuring science, technology, engineering and math exhibits and demos for kids of all ages. Hometown Hillsborough will feature interactive educational and historic exhibits. Local entertainment will include Gospel Jams on Sundays from 2-5 p.m.
Free shows daily include the racing pigs, which will make you squeal in delight, a firefighter show and a circus.
New competitive events include a ‘Back to Your Roots’ gardening project for schools and youth, a Wheelbarrow Decorating Contest, and a Robotics Competition in the Arts and Crafts divisions.
The hours for the Fair will be Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., Fridays from 5-11 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Gate admission price is $7 for adults. Students K-12 will cost $5, seniors $4 and children under 5 and military with ID are free.
Enjoy Dollar Days on both Thursdays, where the cost is $1 admission at the gate and most rides will be $1.
Armband specials for the rides will cost $20 from Friday through Sunday.
Special events will also be hosted at the arena costing $10 per event. If purchased in advance at one of the advanced ticket outlets, it also includes gate admission. A Rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21. A Truck and Tractor Pull will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and a Demo Derby will take place on Sunday, October 29 at 3 p.m.
September 25, 2017
Visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.
