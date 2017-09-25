Eye On Business: September 2017 Brandon/Winthrop

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Adults And Kids Enjoy Kraftologee
Kraftologee has created a unique space where the little ones can skip back to the supervised play area to build LEGO models, play with cars or dolls, or grab a rainbow of crayons with which to color and draw while adults can enjoy a glass of fine wine, pint of local beer or a mug of made-to-order coffee. Should hunger strike, crispy-on-the-outside-chewy-on-the-inside Panini sandwiches can be pressed, filled up with grilled chicken and pesto or house-made meatballs and fresh mozzarella.
Whether you have kids or not Kraftologee welcomes everyone. Located at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 101 in Riverview, it is open Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-8 p.m.
Call 252-3106 or visit www.kraftologee.com and on Facebook.
Twin Creeks Receives Certificate Of Occupancy
Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Riverview announced that it has received the final Certificate of Occupancy for the new community.
This 65,000 sq. ft. facility at 13470 Boyette Rd., near the intersection of Boyette and Bell Shoals Roads, will provide 80 private and companion apartments in Assisted Living and Memory Care and is equipped with a full-service commercial kitchen, dining areas, library, conservatory, game room, salon and spa, screened porches, bistros, outdoor courtyards and walking paths.
Monthly costs for the community start at $3250 and vary based on size and location of apartments and the type of care a resident would need.
A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, October 5 from 4-6 p.m. Please plan to join in along with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. RSVP to Danielle Webster at 551-2333.
Prospective residents are encouraged to inquire at www.twincreeksretire.com or call 336-2128 to schedule a visit the community.
Sound Exchange Of Brandon Move To Pinellas Park In Merger
Sound Exchange, a Tampa Bay area independent record store chain open since 1987, has announced that it will merge its Brandon and Pinellas Park stores into a 6,400 sq. ft. building at the corner of 66th St. N. and 86th Ave. N. in Pinellas Park. The new location will open at the beginning of October.
Members of the Brandon store staff have been offered jobs in the Tampa or new Pinellas Park locations.
Jim Butcher and Ron Stoy, who started the Brandon store together in 1992, are both eager to spend semi-retirement in racing cars (Jim) and restoring vintage stereo equipment (Ron). Ron said, “We thank our Brandon-area customers for 25 years of patronage and hope that you will venture to the Tampa or Pinellas Park stores in the near future.”
To welcome Brandon-area customers to other Sound Exchange locations, the company is offering people with Brandon, Valrico, Riverview, Lithia, Seffner, and Plant City addresses 10% off purchases at the Tampa and Pinellas Park stores, from September 15 until the end of 2017. Just show your driver’s license at the register for the discount. Visit www.soundex
All Family Law Group, P.A. Accepted As 2017 AIOFLA’S 10 Best Law Firm For Client Satisfaction
The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Florida’s Family Law Firm, All Family Law Group, P.A. as 2017 10 Best Family Law Firm for Client Satisfaction.
This third-party attorney rating organization publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOFLA’s rigorous selection process, based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOFLA’s independent evaluation. AIOFLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
Contact All Family Law Group, P.A. at 672-1900 or www.familymaritallaw.com.
Two Solvere – Managed Senior Living Communities Coming To Tampa Area
As part of its ongoing growth, Solvere Senior Living will be managing two new senior living communities coming to the Tampa area.
Slated to open in early 2018, Tessera of Brandon is the first of the future sites and will be located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon offering 89 assisted living apartments and 49 memory care suites. Tessera of Westchase will break ground late this summer at 11305 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa providing 64 assisted living apartments and 37 memory care suites.
Both Tessera communities will feature a multi-story, bright and energetic state-of-the-art living environment with one and two-bedroom assisted living apartments and memory care suites in various floorplans. They will also provide Solvere Senior Living’s proprietary wellness philosophies Salus™ (holistic approach) and Valeo™ (wellness initiatives for memory impaired).
The Tessera of Brandon sales center is located at 221 Paul’s Dr. Suite B in Brandon and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m Monday through Friday. Call 607-6880.
CoWork Landing Celebrates One Year
CoWork Landing Brandon celebrates one year in business in September with giveaways and discounts.
It is Brandon’s first and only co-working space in Brandon. As a concept, it is new to the suburbs and was brought to Brandon to serve the work-from-home professionals.
Coworking is simply a shared office space for professionals who typically work from home or are starting businesses. It includes wifi, conference room, coffee, break room and wonderful ‘coworkers’.
The current members of CoWork Landing have all be able to collaborate with each other, either within their businesses or outside projects and welcome more coworkers to fill the office. There are also two private offices available for full time office opportunities.
Visit on Facebook at Cowork Landing Brandon or call Shannon Carlton at 924-4679.
Begin A Career In Healthcare
Thinking of beccoming a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)? CNA Training and Testing Center, 744 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, has partnered with Prometric, the exam delivery provider for the Florida Board of Nursing, so interested individuals can become licensed CNAs by examination. CNA Training and Testing Center offers a low cost one week CNA exam prep course for only $349 (limited time special). A uniform is included in the registration fee, along with training manual and supplies, unlimited practice time and job referral. In addition to the one week CNA exam prep course, the Training Center also offers training and certification in Home Health Aide, Medication Assistance, Phlebotomy, and American Heart Association CPR. New classes begin every Monday. Day, evening and weekends are available.
Visit www.cnatrainingandtestingcenter.com to learn more and to register.
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Names Dawn Lazo VP Of Food & Beverage
Dawn Lazo has been named Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa’s new Vice President of Food & Beverage.
Lazo began her food and beverage casino career back in 1986 as a food server at the Lakeside Inn Casino in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Most recently, Lazo spent almost four years as the Vice President of Food & Beverage for Seminole Casino Coconut Creek where she led 12 departments within the F&B division, while overseeing 73 managers and 700 team members.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located 5223 Orient Rd. in Tampa. Call 627-7625 or visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com
Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Provides Care In Small Home-Like Environment
Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility, owned by Dorothy Araujo, provides care for seniors in a smaller home-like setting. With the smaller environment, residents won’t miss out due to lower staff to patient ratio in larger facilities. The staff is also trained for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Assistance is offered for activities of daily living, three meals along with two snacks daily. Housekeeping and laundry is also included as well as medication supervision, exercise and social programs. House physician, Dr. Orlando Porto visits the facility.
Dorothy Cares is located at 1027 Crestfield Dr. in Riverview. You can tour the facility between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call 862-8871 or visit DorothyCaresALF.com for more information.
House Physician Dr. Orlando Portal visits the facilities.
S Bar, New Restaurant Opens In Brandon
S Bar, Brandon’s newest restaurant and bar is now open. Formerly known as The Rack, S Bar offers the same award winning sushi, plus an assortment of sake selections, a full liquor speakeasy, and a southern bistro menu with classic southern comfort favorites. It also offers indoor shuffleboard, billiards and darts.
Owners Seth and Christy Ronchetti, created the concept using recycled materials as much as possible.
Hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m.-12 Midnight, Friday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. – 2 a.m. and Sunday from 1-10 p.m. It is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Call 575- 7227 or email info@thesbar.com.
LifeLink® Foundation Announces New Chief Executive Officer
LifeLink Foundation recently announced Jean A. Davis as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Davis has been with LifeLink since 1985, when she joined as an organ recovery coordinator, and successfully undertook increased responsibilities with LifeLink throughout her career. She served as Executive Director of LifeLink of Florida, implemented LifeLink organ and tissue recovery efforts when awarded the Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands service area, was executive vice president of organ procurement operations for the three federally-designated LifeLink organ procurement organizations in Florida, Georgia and Puerto Rico, and served as the LifeLink Foundation Chief Operating Officer.
Visit www.LifeLinkFoundation.org for more information.
Sanford N. Schwartz, D.D.S. Selected For Inclusion In Who’s Who Top Doctors Honors Edition
Sanford N. Schwartz, D.D.S., Owner of Family Implant Cosmetic Dentistry has been selected for inclusion in the forthcoming Trademark Who’s Who Honors Edition for demonstrating dedication, leadership and professional excellence.
As a talented disciplined professional, he has maintained a proven track record of quality service, driven by his desire to succeed.
The office is located at 787 W Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information or for an appointment, call 684-7888.
Connie Johnson Named Associate REALTOR® Of The Year By Florida Realtors®
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s Connie Johnson was named the Associate REALTOR® of the Year by Florida Realtors®. Johnson has been with Coldwell Banker’s Brandon Central office for more than 10 years and is a staple in the real estate industry of the greater Brandon area.
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 85 offices and 5,000 affiliated sales associates. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Related
September 25, 2017
Eye On Business: September 2017 Brandon/Winthrop
Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Adults And Kids Enjoy Kraftologee
Kraftologee has created a unique space where the little ones can skip back to the supervised play area to build LEGO models, play with cars or dolls, or grab a rainbow of crayons with which to color and draw while adults can enjoy a glass of fine wine, pint of local beer or a mug of made-to-order coffee. Should hunger strike, crispy-on-the-outside-chewy-on-the-inside Panini sandwiches can be pressed, filled up with grilled chicken and pesto or house-made meatballs and fresh mozzarella.
Whether you have kids or not Kraftologee welcomes everyone. Located at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 101 in Riverview, it is open Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-8 p.m.
Call 252-3106 or visit www.kraftologee.com and on Facebook.
Twin Creeks Receives Certificate Of Occupancy
Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Riverview announced that it has received the final Certificate of Occupancy for the new community.
This 65,000 sq. ft. facility at 13470 Boyette Rd., near the intersection of Boyette and Bell Shoals Roads, will provide 80 private and companion apartments in Assisted Living and Memory Care and is equipped with a full-service commercial kitchen, dining areas, library, conservatory, game room, salon and spa, screened porches, bistros, outdoor courtyards and walking paths.
Monthly costs for the community start at $3250 and vary based on size and location of apartments and the type of care a resident would need.
A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, October 5 from 4-6 p.m. Please plan to join in along with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. RSVP to Danielle Webster at 551-2333.
Prospective residents are encouraged to inquire at www.twincreeksretire.com or call 336-2128 to schedule a visit the community.
Sound Exchange Of Brandon Move To Pinellas Park In Merger
Sound Exchange, a Tampa Bay area independent record store chain open since 1987, has announced that it will merge its Brandon and Pinellas Park stores into a 6,400 sq. ft. building at the corner of 66th St. N. and 86th Ave. N. in Pinellas Park. The new location will open at the beginning of October.
Members of the Brandon store staff have been offered jobs in the Tampa or new Pinellas Park locations.
Jim Butcher and Ron Stoy, who started the Brandon store together in 1992, are both eager to spend semi-retirement in racing cars (Jim) and restoring vintage stereo equipment (Ron). Ron said, “We thank our Brandon-area customers for 25 years of patronage and hope that you will venture to the Tampa or Pinellas Park stores in the near future.”
To welcome Brandon-area customers to other Sound Exchange locations, the company is offering people with Brandon, Valrico, Riverview, Lithia, Seffner, and Plant City addresses 10% off purchases at the Tampa and Pinellas Park stores, from September 15 until the end of 2017. Just show your driver’s license at the register for the discount. Visit www.soundex
All Family Law Group, P.A. Accepted As 2017 AIOFLA’S 10 Best Law Firm For Client Satisfaction
The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Florida’s Family Law Firm, All Family Law Group, P.A. as 2017 10 Best Family Law Firm for Client Satisfaction.
This third-party attorney rating organization publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOFLA’s rigorous selection process, based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOFLA’s independent evaluation. AIOFLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
Contact All Family Law Group, P.A. at 672-1900 or www.familymaritallaw.com.
Two Solvere – Managed Senior Living Communities Coming To Tampa Area
As part of its ongoing growth, Solvere Senior Living will be managing two new senior living communities coming to the Tampa area.
Slated to open in early 2018, Tessera of Brandon is the first of the future sites and will be located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon offering 89 assisted living apartments and 49 memory care suites. Tessera of Westchase will break ground late this summer at 11305 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa providing 64 assisted living apartments and 37 memory care suites.
Both Tessera communities will feature a multi-story, bright and energetic state-of-the-art living environment with one and two-bedroom assisted living apartments and memory care suites in various floorplans. They will also provide Solvere Senior Living’s proprietary wellness philosophies Salus™ (holistic approach) and Valeo™ (wellness initiatives for memory impaired).
The Tessera of Brandon sales center is located at 221 Paul’s Dr. Suite B in Brandon and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m Monday through Friday. Call 607-6880.
CoWork Landing Celebrates One Year
CoWork Landing Brandon celebrates one year in business in September with giveaways and discounts.
It is Brandon’s first and only co-working space in Brandon. As a concept, it is new to the suburbs and was brought to Brandon to serve the work-from-home professionals.
Coworking is simply a shared office space for professionals who typically work from home or are starting businesses. It includes wifi, conference room, coffee, break room and wonderful ‘coworkers’.
The current members of CoWork Landing have all be able to collaborate with each other, either within their businesses or outside projects and welcome more coworkers to fill the office. There are also two private offices available for full time office opportunities.
Visit on Facebook at Cowork Landing Brandon or call Shannon Carlton at 924-4679.
Begin A Career In Healthcare
Thinking of beccoming a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)? CNA Training and Testing Center, 744 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, has partnered with Prometric, the exam delivery provider for the Florida Board of Nursing, so interested individuals can become licensed CNAs by examination. CNA Training and Testing Center offers a low cost one week CNA exam prep course for only $349 (limited time special). A uniform is included in the registration fee, along with training manual and supplies, unlimited practice time and job referral. In addition to the one week CNA exam prep course, the Training Center also offers training and certification in Home Health Aide, Medication Assistance, Phlebotomy, and American Heart Association CPR. New classes begin every Monday. Day, evening and weekends are available.
Visit www.cnatrainingandtestingcenter.com to learn more and to register.
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Names Dawn Lazo VP Of Food & Beverage
Dawn Lazo has been named Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa’s new Vice President of Food & Beverage.
Lazo began her food and beverage casino career back in 1986 as a food server at the Lakeside Inn Casino in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Most recently, Lazo spent almost four years as the Vice President of Food & Beverage for Seminole Casino Coconut Creek where she led 12 departments within the F&B division, while overseeing 73 managers and 700 team members.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located 5223 Orient Rd. in Tampa. Call 627-7625 or visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com
Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Provides Care In Small Home-Like Environment
Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility, owned by Dorothy Araujo, provides care for seniors in a smaller home-like setting. With the smaller environment, residents won’t miss out due to lower staff to patient ratio in larger facilities. The staff is also trained for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Assistance is offered for activities of daily living, three meals along with two snacks daily. Housekeeping and laundry is also included as well as medication supervision, exercise and social programs. House physician, Dr. Orlando Porto visits the facility.
Dorothy Cares is located at 1027 Crestfield Dr. in Riverview. You can tour the facility between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call 862-8871 or visit DorothyCaresALF.com for more information.
House Physician Dr. Orlando Portal visits the facilities.
S Bar, New Restaurant Opens In Brandon
S Bar, Brandon’s newest restaurant and bar is now open. Formerly known as The Rack, S Bar offers the same award winning sushi, plus an assortment of sake selections, a full liquor speakeasy, and a southern bistro menu with classic southern comfort favorites. It also offers indoor shuffleboard, billiards and darts.
Owners Seth and Christy Ronchetti, created the concept using recycled materials as much as possible.
Hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m.-12 Midnight, Friday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. – 2 a.m. and Sunday from 1-10 p.m. It is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Call 575- 7227 or email info@thesbar.com.
LifeLink® Foundation Announces New Chief Executive Officer
LifeLink Foundation recently announced Jean A. Davis as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Davis has been with LifeLink since 1985, when she joined as an organ recovery coordinator, and successfully undertook increased responsibilities with LifeLink throughout her career. She served as Executive Director of LifeLink of Florida, implemented LifeLink organ and tissue recovery efforts when awarded the Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands service area, was executive vice president of organ procurement operations for the three federally-designated LifeLink organ procurement organizations in Florida, Georgia and Puerto Rico, and served as the LifeLink Foundation Chief Operating Officer.
Visit www.LifeLinkFoundation.org for more information.
Sanford N. Schwartz, D.D.S. Selected For Inclusion In Who’s Who Top Doctors Honors Edition
Sanford N. Schwartz, D.D.S., Owner of Family Implant Cosmetic Dentistry has been selected for inclusion in the forthcoming Trademark Who’s Who Honors Edition for demonstrating dedication, leadership and professional excellence.
As a talented disciplined professional, he has maintained a proven track record of quality service, driven by his desire to succeed.
The office is located at 787 W Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information or for an appointment, call 684-7888.
Connie Johnson Named Associate REALTOR® Of The Year By Florida Realtors®
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s Connie Johnson was named the Associate REALTOR® of the Year by Florida Realtors®. Johnson has been with Coldwell Banker’s Brandon Central office for more than 10 years and is a staple in the real estate industry of the greater Brandon area.
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 85 offices and 5,000 affiliated sales associates. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Brandon, Business, Press Releases