Eye On Business: September 2017 Riverview/Apollo Beach

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor
New Vice President Of Marketing At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has named Kyle Dunavant its new Vice President of Marketing.
Dunavant brings more than a decade of marketing experience in the casino industry. He spent three years as Vice President of Marketing at Hollywood Casino in St. Louis and was at MGM Resorts International for eight years holding various roles with the final year as Director of Marketing Strategy & Analysis – Regional Operations.
“Given his vast experience, we’re thrilled to have Kyle on board,” said Joe Lupo, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s President. “We’re looking forward to seeing the positive effect his efforts will have on the Tampa Bay community and guests of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa.”
Dunavant holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi. Visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
New Ownership For Royal Maid Service
Austrian Entrepreneur Mike Honsa recently became the new owner of Royal Maid Service and has hired special management to help make Royal Maid the best in the industry. Stacy Serrano is the general manager. All the staff are specially trained and before anyone is hired, they are background checked, vetted and insured – as well as bonded and fully licensed.
The Royal Maid staff is always on time and uses the best machines and products in the industry.
Residential and Commercial cleaning are available 24 hours a day; seven days a week on request and at no extra cost.
To show customers the new quality of service offered by the new management team, get 50% off of your first three cleanings.
Royal Maid service is a nationwide 5 Star rated franchise with over 25 years in business.
For more information, call 999-4929 or email Honsa at mike@honsagroup.com or Serrano at office@royalmaidservice.com. Visit www.royalmaidservice.com.
An Eclectic Boutique For Your Wedding Needs – REVE
Visit Reve, which is an eclectic boutique located at 211 S. Moon Ave., directly across the street from Brandon Regional Hospital. Reve offers a unique, elegant collection of quality products at affordable prices.
Reve is owned by Christy Jackson-Collins. You will find many items not only for weddings, but for other events at the boutique. Check out wedding accessories including bridal veils, unity candle sets, cake toppers, blusher veils, bridal beach sandals, bridal bouquets, decorative bra straps, bridal belts, bridal and special occasion jewelry sets, decorative shoulder chains, Quinceanera and prom tiaras, Quinceanera rings, bridal and special occasion hair jewelry, birthday cake toppers, cake knife sets in English and Spanish, beach wedding flip flops, bridal shawls, bridal totes, ring bearer pillows, and much more.
Wedding Packages are available to save Brides-to-Be both time and money starting at just $60. Hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Call 643-6446 or visit www.reveeclecticboutique.com/ or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/reveeclecticboutique.com.
Twin Creeks Receives Certificate Of Occupancy
Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Riverview announced that it has received the final Certificate of Occupancy for the new community.
This 65,000 sq. ft. facility, located at 13470 Boyette Rd., near the intersection of Boyette and Bell Shoals Roads, will provide 80 private and companion apartments in Assisted Living and Memory Care and is equipped with a full-service commercial kitchen, dining areas, library, conservatory, game room, salon and spa, screened porches, bistros, outdoor courtyards and walking paths.
Twin Creeks Assisted Living & Memory Care is expecting to welcome residents in September, once receiving licensure from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (ACHA). The community will be licensed for Extended Congregate Care and will allow senior residents to age in place. Monthly costs for the community start at $3250 and vary based on size and location of apartments and the type of care a resident would need.
Shane Potter, LNHA, is the Executive Director at Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care and has been gathering a group of caring, expert team members to lead the community.
A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, October 5 from 4-6 p.m. Please plan to join in along with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce to celebrate this brand new community. Please RSVP to Danielle Webster at 551-2333.
Twin Creeks is accepting reservation deposits to secure an apartment location for the pending opening in September. Prospective residents are encouraged to inquire at www.twincreeksretire.com or call 336-2128 to schedule a visit the community.
All Family Law Group, P.A. Nominated And Accepted As 2017 AIOFLA’S 10 Best Law Firm For Client Satisfaction
The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Florida’s Family Law Firm, All Family Law Group, P.A. as 2017 10 Best Family Law Firm for Client Satisfaction.
The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys (AOIFLA) is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOFLA’s rigorous selection process, based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOFLA’s independent evaluation. AIOFLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, AIOFLA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of Family Law without sacrificing the service and support they provide.
Contact All Family Law Group, P.A. at 672-1900 or www.familymaritallaw.com.
Mathnasium Of Riverview Back To School Mission
Mathnasium of Riverview (MoR) will give a tuition scholarship to one needy student (family) per quarter starting with this new school year; four scholarships totaling $1000 in the 2017-2018 school year.
The scholarship is worth up to $1000 in paid tuition for the Math Learning Center and each is for three months in length.
Owner Ferdinand Desir will be working with the local PTAs/PTOs to receive nominations.
Call 667-6284 or visit riverview@mathnasium.com for more information.
Happy Tails LLC Pet Services
Happy Tails Pet Services is an in your home pet sitting company servicing Riverview, and surrounding areas by Kimberly Backs, Adina Cioffi and Meagan Heinzen. It is licensed, bonded, and insured and offers affordable hourly, daily, and overnight rates.
“We are passionate, professional, dependable, and trustworthy. Now you don’t have to rush home on your lunch break to let your pets outside, and no more skipping those much needed vacations because you are afraid to leave your pet. We will give your pets the attention they deserve while you are away.”
Valrico/FH Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting For LuLaRoe Boutique
Meredith Tucker was proud to share in the ribbon cutting of her LuLaRoe Boutique, a fashion brand with comfortable, affordable and stylish clothing that is sold by a national network of Independent Fashion Retailers.
Tucker started with LuLaRoe in 2015 in order to be the first person to open every box, and be the first to see new inventory but quickly evolved into a full time opportunity to support her family, spend more time with her daughter and have fun and flexibility in her schedule. She opens her home boutique for personal styling sessions by appointment, but also hosts regular live sales via Facebook and other social media marketing.
Contact Tucker at 601-2269 or LuLaRoeLadies813@gmail.com.
Winn-Dixie Remodels Riverview Store
Winn-Dixie recently completed a remodel on its Riverview store in response to requests from customers for an improved shopping experience. As part of the grand opening ceremony and to officially re-introduce the community to the new and improved store, a ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 24 at the store, located at 6929 US Hwy. 301-S. in Riverview.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers said, “Winn-Dixie is proud of our nearly 20 years of commitment and service to our Riverview neighbors. We’re excited to give our loyal customers a store they can be proud of while continuing to offer a convenient shopping experience, exceptional service and the freshest products at the right price.”
Shoppers will immediately notice the enhancements throughout the new and improved store, including: new facade signage and a fresh, contemporary color palate and modern store signage inside; newly updated farm-fresh produce department set on fresh ice daily for improved quality and freshness, with new expanded offerings; improved deli with expanded grab and go meal options for added convenience as well as a sandwich station offering delicious hot and cold sandwich assortments; improved bakery department with new selections and displays along with cake decorating; full-service seafood department, offering shoppers a variety of seafood assortments and the option to select a convenient “Seafood Made Easy” meal to cut down on cooking time at home; full-service meat department with a butcher on-site that will make fresh cuts of meat by request; and continued commitment to fresh quality and outstanding service.
Customers can sample delicious food from local vendors as they check out Winn-Dixie’s new look, expanded offerings and savings.
The new and improved Riverview Winn-Dixie location is open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week.
