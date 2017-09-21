FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Hillsborough County for Florida Survivors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open Thursday, Sept. 21 in Hillsborough County to help Florida storm survivors. The DRC will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
The DRC is at the following address:
Location:
Hillsborough Community College — The Regent
6437 Watson Road
Riverview, FL 33578
Regular hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week
As more centers open, survivors may locate one near them at https://www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by calling FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. That information is also available on the FEMA Mobile App.
The registration process is the first step in recovery and requires information such as insurance policies, and bank information for possible direct transfer of funds. Survivors are urged to register before visiting a DRC. To register, go online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages and phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) seven days a week until further notice.
If you have phone and/or internet access, you may register in one of the following ways:
Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service (VRS). If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.
Download the FEMA Mobile App and apply.
Survivors requiring a reasonable accommodation such as American Sign Language interpreting, Braille, large print, etc., while visiting a DRC may call the Helpline number for support at 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Help is available in most languages, and information on the registration process is available in ASL at: fema.gov/medialibrary/assets/videos/111546.
Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews are canvassing affected areas and are able to register survivors for FEMA assistance, if needed. When residents require further assistance, the teams may refer them to a DRC.
If already registered, it is not necessary to visit a DRC.
FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.
Survivors should register even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.
For more information on the Florida recovery, visit fema.gov/hurricane-irma.
###
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362). For TTY call 800-462-7585.
FEMA’s temporary housing assistance and grants for public transportation expenses, medical and dental expenses, and funeral and burial expenses do not require individuals to apply for an SBA loan. However, applicants who receive SBA loan applications must submit them to SBA to be eligible for assistance that covers personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, and moving and storage expenses.
