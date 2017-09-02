G. Fried Flooring America Celebrates New Location Near Target With HGTV Star

By Kate Quesada
It is an exciting time to be a member of the G. Fried Flooring America Team. Not only did the flooring company recently open a new sales room on Brandon Town Center Dr., but they are also welcoming HGTV designer and television host Jennifer Bertrand to the grand opening on October 13 and October 14.
Located in the Target anchored-shopping center, between Honey Baked Ham and The Mattress Firm, Flooring America’s new showroom is 5,700 sq. ft. displaying some of the many carpets, tiles, hardwoods, luxury vinyl tiles and laminates offered by the company.
“We were able to start fresh with this location and we were able to show our best selling products by installing display floors as well as showing them in samples,” said G. Fried Flooring America President Rufus Ashby. “We also installed the newest and best lighting so our customers can really see the true colors of the products in our location.”
Ashby opened his first flooring store in the Brandon area in 1982, but worked out of one location from 2000 until February this year when the shopping center was sold and his lease was not renewed.
“We wanted to be in Brandon in a location our customers could get to easily and where they liked to shop.”
G. Fried Flooring America is an independent retailer that is part of the Flooring America Co-Op, which has more than 400 members and 800 stores in the USA and Canada.
“This gives us tremendous buying power,” said Ashby. “We pride ourselves on service as well as our products.”
The new location allows Flooring America to employ a sales team of seven and offer residential replacement, insurance restoration, building and commercial work. In addition, the company has a 14,000 sq. ft. warehouse for administrative employees and to store product and load installers.
“We always offer installation on all the products we sell,” said Ashby. “We have both certified sales professionals and certified installation crews.”
During the grand opening celebration, Bertrand, who is Flooring America’s corporate spokesperson in addition to being featured on HGTV, will set appointments with designers and home owners. A portion of all sales during the grand opening will be given to the Ronald McDonald House.
Visit www.gfriedfa.com or call 624-3675. The new showroom is located at 231 Brandon Town Center Dr.
