GRCC Celebrates Local Riverview Area Businesses With Ribbon Cutting Events

Staff Report
Keller Williams Realty SouthShore & Realtor Donna Southers Celebrate New Riverview Office
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) was invited to celebrate with new member Keller Williams Realty SouthShore (KW) in July. Many local residents and chamber members showed up to celebrate this new office with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Despite the gloomy day, the grill was fired up, the music was playing, prizes were lined up and the mood was incredibly festive.
Many thanks went to Donna Southers, Realtor, who has been a member of GRCC for several months. She was responsible for introducing her KW family to the Chamber. She is one of nearly 200 realtors that are part of the Keller Williams Realty SouthShore family and she has her own beautiful office in this new location.
Keller Williams Realty SouthShore wants to be your home search resource for real estate. Call 641-8300 or visit www.KWSouthshore.com. To reach Donna directly, call 476-1617 or email donna@southersrealty.com.
Healthy Bodies Medical And Dental Center Celebrates Grand Opening
Healthy Bodies Medical and Dental Center has recently opened for business. GRCC members, along with friends, family and staff of Healthy Bodies showed up in July to celebrate with them. This is a new venture for husband and wife team of Dr. Martha Ducatel and Dr. Watson Ducatel.
Dr. Martha Ducatel is a graduate of the University of South Florida and Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine. Her goal is to help you obtain your desired healthy smile while improving your oral health.
Dr. Watson Ducatel also graduated from the University of South Florida and then attended medical school at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. His focus area is a hands-on approach for diagnosing and treating disorders of the internal organs and musculoskeletal system.
Together, they offer premium dentistry and first class medical care under one roof with one goal, “Optimize Your Health”. They craft their care to suit your unique needs.
The office is located at 3415 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon. Call 540-5005 to schedule an appointment with either or both of these doctors. Visit www.HealthyBodiesMDC.com.
De-Strat Hair Design Celebrates Grand Opening
De-Strat Hair Design has opened in Riverview and have recently joined the GRCC. Members, along with friends, family and staff of De-Strat Hair Design showed up in July to celebrate with them. Owner Guilaine ”Gigi” Destrat was thrilled to have the guests inside her new salon.
After realizing there were just not enough women’s hair salons in the Riverview area, she decided this is where she wanted to open a studio. Starting in the cosmetology profession over 20 years ago and spending time in the corporate world, Destrat has always felt that customer satisfaction is the key to a successful career.
The salon, which features a private room for those wishing a bit more discretion, can be found at 6425 US Hwy. 301 S. in the Victory Lane Shops. This address is also shared with Inspired Dezigns for your shopping pleasure while you are there. Some of De-Strat’s fabulous designs can be viewed at www.destrathairdesignl.com. Make your appointment online or call at 252-8142. It is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Kids Community College Southeast Middle School Celebrates Grand Opening
Kids Community College (KCC) Southeast now has its own separate building for 6th, 7th and 8th graders. Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members, along with students, family and staff of Kids Community College Southeast showed up in July to celebrate the new middle school with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Todd Hammond, Timothy Kilpatrick and Cinzia DeLange, all major factors in the development of the KCC family of charter schools, were on hand to deliver messages to the crowd. Sydney Beck, a student of the school, performed an incredible a cappella version of our National Anthem and Amy Brown, Campus Director, welcomed everyone to the new campus.
It is located at 11519 McMullen Rd. in Riverview. To review this tuition-free public charter school of choice’s admissions procedure, please visit www.mykidscc.org or call 699-4600.
Grand Opening Celebrated At Alta At Magnolia Park
Lisa Gilmore, Assistant Property Director at Alta at Magnolia Park thanks all who came out to Alta at Magnolia Park’s Grand Opening on August 2. “We were so excited to showcase our luxurious community to everyone.”
Stop by and see what all the fuss is about and why the GRCC named August 2 as Alta at Magnolia Park Day. It is located at 9104 Canopy Oak Lane in Riverview. Call 321-465-3402 or visit www.altaatmagnoliapark.com.
Related
September 7, 2017
GRCC Celebrates Local Riverview Area Businesses With Ribbon Cutting Events
Staff Report
Keller Williams Realty SouthShore & Realtor Donna Southers Celebrate New Riverview Office
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) was invited to celebrate with new member Keller Williams Realty SouthShore (KW) in July. Many local residents and chamber members showed up to celebrate this new office with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Despite the gloomy day, the grill was fired up, the music was playing, prizes were lined up and the mood was incredibly festive.
Many thanks went to Donna Southers, Realtor, who has been a member of GRCC for several months. She was responsible for introducing her KW family to the Chamber. She is one of nearly 200 realtors that are part of the Keller Williams Realty SouthShore family and she has her own beautiful office in this new location.
Keller Williams Realty SouthShore wants to be your home search resource for real estate. Call 641-8300 or visit www.KWSouthshore.com. To reach Donna directly, call 476-1617 or email donna@southersrealty.com.
Healthy Bodies Medical And Dental Center Celebrates Grand Opening
Healthy Bodies Medical and Dental Center has recently opened for business. GRCC members, along with friends, family and staff of Healthy Bodies showed up in July to celebrate with them. This is a new venture for husband and wife team of Dr. Martha Ducatel and Dr. Watson Ducatel.
Dr. Martha Ducatel is a graduate of the University of South Florida and Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine. Her goal is to help you obtain your desired healthy smile while improving your oral health.
Dr. Watson Ducatel also graduated from the University of South Florida and then attended medical school at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. His focus area is a hands-on approach for diagnosing and treating disorders of the internal organs and musculoskeletal system.
Together, they offer premium dentistry and first class medical care under one roof with one goal, “Optimize Your Health”. They craft their care to suit your unique needs.
The office is located at 3415 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon. Call 540-5005 to schedule an appointment with either or both of these doctors. Visit www.HealthyBodiesMDC.com.
De-Strat Hair Design Celebrates Grand Opening
De-Strat Hair Design has opened in Riverview and have recently joined the GRCC. Members, along with friends, family and staff of De-Strat Hair Design showed up in July to celebrate with them. Owner Guilaine ”Gigi” Destrat was thrilled to have the guests inside her new salon.
After realizing there were just not enough women’s hair salons in the Riverview area, she decided this is where she wanted to open a studio. Starting in the cosmetology profession over 20 years ago and spending time in the corporate world, Destrat has always felt that customer satisfaction is the key to a successful career.
The salon, which features a private room for those wishing a bit more discretion, can be found at 6425 US Hwy. 301 S. in the Victory Lane Shops. This address is also shared with Inspired Dezigns for your shopping pleasure while you are there. Some of De-Strat’s fabulous designs can be viewed at www.destrathairdesignl.com. Make your appointment online or call at 252-8142. It is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Kids Community College Southeast Middle School Celebrates Grand Opening
Kids Community College (KCC) Southeast now has its own separate building for 6th, 7th and 8th graders. Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members, along with students, family and staff of Kids Community College Southeast showed up in July to celebrate the new middle school with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Todd Hammond, Timothy Kilpatrick and Cinzia DeLange, all major factors in the development of the KCC family of charter schools, were on hand to deliver messages to the crowd. Sydney Beck, a student of the school, performed an incredible a cappella version of our National Anthem and Amy Brown, Campus Director, welcomed everyone to the new campus.
It is located at 11519 McMullen Rd. in Riverview. To review this tuition-free public charter school of choice’s admissions procedure, please visit www.mykidscc.org or call 699-4600.
Grand Opening Celebrated At Alta At Magnolia Park
Lisa Gilmore, Assistant Property Director at Alta at Magnolia Park thanks all who came out to Alta at Magnolia Park’s Grand Opening on August 2. “We were so excited to showcase our luxurious community to everyone.”
Stop by and see what all the fuss is about and why the GRCC named August 2 as Alta at Magnolia Park Day. It is located at 9104 Canopy Oak Lane in Riverview. Call 321-465-3402 or visit www.altaatmagnoliapark.com.
Related
By Press Release Business, Riverview/Apollo Beach