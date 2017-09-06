September 6, 2017

Hillsborough Schools Closed Thursday September 7 and Friday September 8

Hillsborough County Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday Sept. 7 and 8, to serve as shelters for evacuees.

Several schools are being prepared to serve as possible shelters. No shelters are open yet. Watch @HillsboroughFL for shelter updates.

Sandbag materials will be available at Hillsborough County service units: bit.ly/2eHyQiS

