Hillsborough County Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday Sept. 7 and 8, to serve as shelters for evacuees.
Several schools are being prepared to serve as possible shelters. No shelters are open yet. Watch @HillsboroughFL for shelter updates.
Sandbag materials will be available at Hillsborough County service units: bit.ly/2eHyQiS
September 6, 2017
Hillsborough Schools Closed Thursday September 7 and Friday September 8
