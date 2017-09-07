Land Restoration Project Info Meeting, Open House At HCC & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Harlem Globetrotters Bring 2017 World Tour To Amalie Arena
The worldwide icons synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment – the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their show to AMALIE Arena in Tampa on Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m. as part of their 2017 World Tour.
The Globetrotters are continuing an epic 2017 season as they prepare to bring their awe-inspiring talents to Tampa. This season alone, the Globetrotters conquered incredible feats like breaking nine Guinness World Records in a single day and netting the highest basketball shot ever recorded in North American from staggering 583-ft. in the air from the Tower of Americas in San Antonio.
With a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green – the Globetrotters’ show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.
Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or the McDonald’s® Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena.
Visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
Public Meeting Set For Land Restoration Project
Residents interested in a plan to create a functioning ecosystem on a 25-acre former tropical fish farm can attend an informational meeting on Thursday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Suncoast Youth Conservation Center, 6650 Dickman Rd. in Apollo Beach.
The meeting will allow residents to review the proposal and speak with County and Southwest Florida Water Management District officials.
The fish farm, which contained more than 200 small ponds, closed in the mid-1970s and has become overgrown with Brazilian pepper and other trees and invasive vegetation. The proposal calls for returning the land at 6038 Kracker Ave. in Gibsonton to its original function as wetlands and a tidal lagoon by eliminating the ponds, planting native trees and shrubs, and piping recycled water along the eastern edge of the property.
Hillsborough Community College To Host Fall Open House Events
Hillsborough Community College (HCC) will host open house events at each of its five campuses during the month of October. Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about the college’s academic options and certifications, admissions, financial aid, veteran services and more. Join us to experience campus tours and personal attention with our expert faculty and staff. HCC offers small classes, flexible schedules, and online options. We’re half the cost of state universities and our courses are guaranteed to transfer to a Florida public college and/or university. Prospective attendees are encouraged to RSVP at hccfl.edu/openhouse.
Open Houses will take place: Tuesday, October 17 – SouthShore Campus – 551 24th St. NE in Ruskin from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, October 19 – Brandon Campus – 10414 E. Columbus Dr. in Tampa from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, October 25 – Dale Mabry Campus – 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd. in Tampa, from 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, October 26 – Ybor City Campus – 2112 N. 15th St. in Tampa from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; and Monday, October 30 – Plant City Campus – 1206 North Park Rd. in Plant City from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit hccfl.edu.
