LifeCare Network Annual Fundraising Gala Helps Keep Community Services Available

By Amanda Boston
“In Hillsborough County alone, approximately 7,000 babies are being aborted each year. And 43% of women have had at least one abortion. We stand firm on the truth from God’s Word that life is created in His image and every life matters,” said Kristen Mosley, the Executive Director of the LifeCare Network in Brandon.
The LifeCare Network exists to lead those they serve to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblically based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage. The nonprofit ministry provides about 60 pregnancy tests per month and educates families facing an unplanned pregnancy. Women are rendered services and support throughout their pregnancy with continued assistance for a year after the birth. LifeCare also assists women who have had past abortions and are trying to heal from emotional wounds. All services are free and confidential.
In 1987, the LifeCare Network was born through the labors of Cookie Gray. Gray remained the Executive Director until 2011 before abdicating her position to Karen Brooks. Last year, Brooks stepped down as the Executive Director, but she continues to bless and assist the organization as a Life Coach. As LifeCare turns 30, it likewise rejoices in the thousands of lives that have been transformed through its life-giving ministry.
On Thursday, October 19, LifeCare will celebrate its years of ministry and express gratitude to its generous donors and volunteers during its annual Fundraising Dinner Gala. The evening will also pay tribute to Gray and Brooks for their exceptional leadership and devotion. Other festivities will include personal testimonies from women who have benefited from LifeCare’s services and special guest speaker Scott Klusendorf, the founder of the Life Training Institute and author of The Case for Life and Stand for Life.
“The Lord has provided for His ministry for the past 30 years, and we are trusting him to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine at this year’s Gala,” said Jessica Rickenbach, the Development Director of LifeCare Network in Brandon.
The event is by invitation only and is at no cost. However, at the end of the evening, there will be an appeal for a financial gift. Rickenbach said, “We hope you will consider praying about attending or hosting a table of friends who have the capacity to give to change lives in our community.”
The Gala will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Tampa Downtown, which is located at 211 N. Tampa St. in Tampa. For more information or to host a table, visit www.LifeCareNetwork.net or contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net or 654-0491.
September 1, 2017
LifeCare Network Annual Fundraising Gala Helps Keep Community Services Available
By Amanda Boston Charity or Non-Profit Story, Christian Voice Monthly