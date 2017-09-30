Michael W. Smith And Amy Grant Bring Annual Christmas Tour To Amalie Arena

By Amanda Boston
After gobbling up the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers, are you eager for the sights and sounds of Christmas?
If so, mark your calendar for Sunday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. and join Grammy® winners Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant for their annual Christmas tour. The 20-city holiday tour makes a stop in Tampa’s Amalie Arena—just three days after Turkey Day.
With their extensive repertoires, Michael W. Smith and Grant will tickle the audience’s ears with classic Christmas carols, chart-topping favorites and the latest releases from Grant’s album Tennessee Christmas and Michael W. Smith’s album The Spirit of Christmas.
Special guest Jordan Smith, the season nine winner of NBC’s The Voice, is invited back for an encore performance of his holiday album ‘Tis The Season. The popular seasonal tour will also feature a full symphony orchestra with the accomplished conductor David Hamilton at the helm.
Adding to the seasonal sights, sounds and spirit, is Balsam Hill®, the artificial Christmas tree company. Balsam Hill® is sponsoring the tour and will visually enhance the stage production with traditional Christmas décor.
In support of Compassion International, Michael W. Smith and Grant have arranged for a ‘Compassion Meet & Greet’ before the concert for up to 200 people who commit to sponsoring a Compassion child through their website www.meetamyandmichael.com. The ‘Meet & Greet’ is an opportunity to learn more about the Compassion International ministry and will include a photo opportunity with the artists.
In the tour’s official press release, Michael W. Smith said, “Amy and I have both sponsored children through Compassion International literally for decades.” He continued, “So, I’m especially excited that we are using our time before the show to meet people who sponsor Compassion children. It seems like such a great opportunity – especially this time of year.”
Individuals who sign up to sponsor a Compassion child will receive two ‘Meet & Greet’ tickets per sponsorship. The ‘Meet & Greet’ tickets do not provide access to the concert. Concert tickets can be purchased at the Amalie Arena McDonald’s Ticket Office or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com. Concert event tickets start at $35.75.
“Amy has a song that says, ‘It’s Going To Be A Christmas To Remember.’ That’s our goal with this night,” continued Michael W. Smith. “I hope we create a memory for everyone that attends and, at the same time, we impact the lives of some very special children all over the world.”
