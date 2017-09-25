Music Showcase And FAOPA Offer A Great Fall Lineup Of Groups And Workshops

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
Music Showcase in Brandon and the Florida Academy of Performing Arts (FAOPA) have announced a wonderful and exciting season. There is truly something for everyone.
New this year, violinists with at least one year of experience can join Violin Rockestra. According to Jeanne Machine Violin Rockestra Director, “Violin Rockestra is an ensemble focusing on alternative music made playable for violin. We focus mostly on rock, jazz and pop genres. We also learn about basic composition and write original music.” Machin added, “I started this program to enrich the musical experience of violinists and provide them with experiences not typically available in traditional orchestra settings.”
Violin Rockestra meets on Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. A performance is planned for December.
If your children are into Musical Theatre, then Music Showcase has a group for them. Students ages 5 to 12 can audition for a part in the FAOPA Players’ production of Annie Jr. which will be performed in December. FAOPA Players meet on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Middle school students can audition for a part in the Jr. Showcase Players’ production of Elf Jr. which will be held in December. Jr. Showcase Players meet on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
High school aged students can participate in a not yet named production as part of the Showcase Players. They meet on Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Their performance will be held in January.
Students, ages 7 and up, who like to sing can try out for Show Choir which meets on Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Show Choir combines music from all genres and decades with choreography. Students gain stage presence, ear training and have fun performing with a singing team.
Little lovers of music (ages 4 to 10), can participate in a “free” workshop called Music Makers. In this workshop, children can strum a guitar or sound a trumpet. The workshop is offered on the second Saturday of each month. Registration is required.
Music Showcase also offers classes and workshops on digital photography and interior design.
For more information on availability and cost to attend one or more of the above fun groups and workshops, please call 490-ARTS (2787) or visit www.faopa.org.
Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Brandon