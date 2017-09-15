Nelson Elementary Starts School Year With New Principal And Assistant Principal At Helm

By Tamas Mondovics
The 2017-2018 school year has brought many changes, including the elimination of courtesy bussing and adjustments of school boundary limits for students teachers and parents in Hillsborough County.
For a number of schools there were other changes to adjust to in the form of filling leadership positions from new principals and assistant principals, to hiring of a number of new teachers. One of those changes affecting students and teachers was at Nelson Elementary, 5413 Durant Rd. in Dover.
Mary Lou Hewett is now serving as Principal of Nelson Elementary School and will lead its teachers and staff, along with a student body of 840 total enrollment.
Hewett is new to the school as she has been serving at Nelson as assistant principal for Elementary Instruction.
Hewitt graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1987. She received her Masters in Educational Leadership in 2007.
For 19 years, Hewett taught at J.S. Robinson Elementary School until she became the Assistant Principal at Nelson in 2007.
“My 30 years of experience with Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) including 10 years as Assistant Principal here at Nelson Elementary, has prepared me for this new chapter as Principal,” Hewett said. “I am honored to work with some of the most talented and passionate educators by my side.”
“My goal is to ensure that the individual needs of each student are met and that the community is engaged in Nelson Elementary’s culture,” she said.
Hewett will be supported by Angela Elbanna as Nelson’s assistant principal.
Nelson Elementary was built in 2003 and is named after the three Nelson sisters, each a dedicated and respected educator. LaVerne, Mabel and Martha all taught in Hillsborough County.
Superintendent Jeff Eakins announced a number of principal changes involving eight schools for the 2017-18 school year.
For a complete list of changes please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
Related
September 15, 2017
Nelson Elementary Starts School Year With New Principal And Assistant Principal At Helm
By Tamas Mondovics
The 2017-2018 school year has brought many changes, including the elimination of courtesy bussing and adjustments of school boundary limits for students teachers and parents in Hillsborough County.
For a number of schools there were other changes to adjust to in the form of filling leadership positions from new principals and assistant principals, to hiring of a number of new teachers. One of those changes affecting students and teachers was at Nelson Elementary, 5413 Durant Rd. in Dover.
Mary Lou Hewett is now serving as Principal of Nelson Elementary School and will lead its teachers and staff, along with a student body of 840 total enrollment.
Hewett is new to the school as she has been serving at Nelson as assistant principal for Elementary Instruction.
Hewitt graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1987. She received her Masters in Educational Leadership in 2007.
For 19 years, Hewett taught at J.S. Robinson Elementary School until she became the Assistant Principal at Nelson in 2007.
“My 30 years of experience with Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) including 10 years as Assistant Principal here at Nelson Elementary, has prepared me for this new chapter as Principal,” Hewett said. “I am honored to work with some of the most talented and passionate educators by my side.”
“My goal is to ensure that the individual needs of each student are met and that the community is engaged in Nelson Elementary’s culture,” she said.
Hewett will be supported by Angela Elbanna as Nelson’s assistant principal.
Nelson Elementary was built in 2003 and is named after the three Nelson sisters, each a dedicated and respected educator. LaVerne, Mabel and Martha all taught in Hillsborough County.
Superintendent Jeff Eakins announced a number of principal changes involving eight schools for the 2017-18 school year.
For a complete list of changes please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Community, Education, Valrico