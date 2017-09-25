New Yoga House Is An Oasis In The Heart Of Brandon

By Kate Quesada
The heart of Brandon is not an area that most people would associate with the word serene, but The Yoga House, which opened last month with a goal of bringing ‘’Yoga to Everyone’, is an oasis of calm in the middle of the bustling medical district.
Owned and operated by Tampa native and long-term Brandon resident Diane Vitoria, the unique 1,000-sq.-ft.-studio offers a large number of classes for all skill levels and preferences at times that fit most busy schedules.
“There is a misconception that yoga is only for people who are very flexible,” said Vitoria, who started practicing in 2010 to improve her athletic abilities as a long distance runner. “I want to help the community realize that it is not about being able to touch your toes, there is a type of yoga that will benefit everyone.”
Vitoria has assembled a team of teachers to help her offer a variety of classes from low-impact and restorative yoga to the more intensive power classes, with many traditional and non-traditional options in between.
The studio is made up of an inviting reception area with refreshments and a retail section offering locally made jewelry and a studio featuring many large windows overlooking a tranquil conservation pond. It took Vitoria less than three months to transform the location from an out-dated medical office to a chic studio with open ceilings, reclaimed wood features and hygienic cork floors. The studio is also equipped with ceiling mounted radiant heaters for therapeutic detoxifying hot practices.
“I sacrificed a lot of mat space to make sure we had a comfortable reception area where people can relax before and after class,” said Vitoria, who previously worked in the medical field but has been teaching yoga at studios throughout the area since 2016. “We originally wanted to find a small house to turn into a studio but the view and location of this building sold us right away.”
The Yoga House team also offers monthly Happy Hour Yoga sessions and full moon outdoor yoga, in addition to other classes scheduled to take place in the communal outdoor area.
The Yoga House is located at 505 Eichenfeld Dr. Suite 106 in Brandon. For more information, call 763-2522 or visit www.theyogahousebrandon.com. Class schedules and pricing information is also available on the website.
