Open House HCC, Scrapbooking & More…

Hillsborough Community College To Host Fall Open House Events
Hillsborough Community College (HCC) will host open house events at each of its five campuses during the month of October. Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about the college’s academic options and certifications, admissions, financial aid, veteran services and more. Join us to experience campus tours and personal attention with our expert faculty and staff. HCC offers small classes, flexible schedules, and online options. We’re half the cost of state universities and our courses are guaranteed to transfer to a Florida public college and/or university. Prospective attendees are encouraged to RSVP at hccfl.edu/openhouse.
Open Houses will take place: Tuesday, October 17 – SouthShore Campus – 551 24th St. NE in Ruskin from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, October 19 – Brandon Campus – 10414 E. Columbus Dr. in Tampa from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, October 25 – Dale Mabry Campus – 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd. in Tampa, from 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, October 26 – Ybor City Campus – 2112 N. 15th St. in Tampa from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; and Monday, October 30 – Plant City Campus – 1206 North Park Rd. in Plant City from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit hccfl.edu.
Programs Forming Now For Fun With Bots
Live & Learn Compounding Pharmacy is pleased to host Fun With Bots. The highly regarded robotics and technology programs are an exceptional opportunity for students to embrace programming and technology. The hands-on programs are loosely structured to allow students the freedom to explore and learn technology such as CAD design, robotics, and 3D printing. Featuring LEGO MINDSTORMS, LEGO WeDo, Arduino, and other technology, students at any level will be challenged while making friends and having fun.
This program is open to students in grades 1 through 8 and space is limited. For more information and to register, visit www.FunWithBots.com.
Rare Fruit Trees Is Topic At Riverview Garden Club’s October Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its business meeting on Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Tom Schaffer on Rare Fruit Trees. The club’s address is Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.
Bay Life Church Scrapbooking For Missions
Bay Life Church announces its annual Fall Crop benefiting youth activities and mission trips. Bring your own supplies to work on your paper crafting projects in a well-lit and fun atmosphere. Your registration fee is tax deductible, and it includes dinner and dessert on Friday, continental breakfast, home cooked lunch, drinks and snacks all day, plus scrapbook/crop space, swap table, goody bags and door prizes on Saturday.
This year’s crop will be Friday, October 6 from 6:30–11 p.m. and/or Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
There will be “Make and Take” stations (for nominal fee), a silent auction (including retired Stampin’ Up!® products), and raffle baskets valued between $150 and $300.
Sylvia Cuillo, from Photos Organized, will be here to scan your photos (100 front and back) for a $5 donation to missions. Get them out of that shoebox and onto a thumb drive quickly & easily. Bring your photos and a thumb drive.
Receive a discount by registering early by October 1. The cost is $25 for Friday night, $30 for Saturday, or $45 for both. Late registrations, late payments and walk-ins are welcome with registration fee of $30 for Friday night, $35 for Saturday or $55 for both, if space is available.
Registration is open. Sign up at www.baylife.org/scrapbook. Space is limited and not reserved until paid in full.
Please email Patty Fuller at pfuller@baylife.org for more information.
Fall Festival At Hawthorne Village Retirement Community
Bring the family to Hawthorne Village Retirement Community on Sunday, October 29 from 6-8 p.m.to enjoy fall fun. There will be face painting, a pumpkin carving contest, scavenger hunt, games, bounce house and pumpkin patch photos.
Hawthorne Village of Brandon is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 661-8998 or visit www.HawthorneVillageofBrandon.com.
