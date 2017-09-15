Shredding Event, Globetrotters Return To Amalie & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Harlem Globetrotters Bring 2017 World Tour To Amalie Arena
The worldwide icons synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment – the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their show to AMALIE Arena in Tampa on Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m. as part of their 2017 World Tour.
The Globetrotters are continuing an epic 2017 season as they prepare to bring their awe-inspiring talents to Tampa. This season alone, the Globetrotters conquered incredible feats like breaking nine Guinness World Records in a single day and netting the highest basketball shot ever recorded in North American from a staggering 583-ft. in the air from the Tower of Americas in San Antonio.
With a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green – the Globetrotters’ show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.
Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or the McDonald’s® Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena.
Free Document Shredding At The Bloomingdale Regional Library
Securely destroying documents is a critical step in preventing identify theft. In partnership with Legal Shred, a NAID AAA Certified shredding service, the library is hosting a free paper-shredding event on Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon to help keep your personal information secure! Bring up to three boxes of paper materials to be shredded by Legal Shred’s mobile truck on the east side of the Bloomingdale parking lot.
Documents may be brought in bags, boxes, or any other type of container, which will be emptied and returned to you.
Please make sure that there are NO plastics, CDs, DVDs, x-rays, hard drives, 3 ring binders, binder clips, or anything else mixed in.
Staples, paper clips, and even file folders with a metal strip through them are acceptable.
Bloomingdale Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
Andrew Learned For Congress Hires Campaign Staff
Andrew Learned for Congress is excited to announce several key campaign hires. Joining the team are Rosalind Moffett, Campaign Manager; Tristan Pike, Campaign Coordinator; and, Ashley Motley, Creative & Social Media Director. About the team, Andrew said, “I am excited to have so quickly grown our grassroots campaign to now be able to field the most talented and experienced campaign team in the region. It is a testament to the energy and resolve to bring a new generation of leadership to Washington.” The campaign ended its first three weeks of fundraising to report the best grassroots support of the Democratic candidates in the primary with 144 individual supporters. By contrast, Republican Dennis Ross raised .2% from grassroots donors. “This shows exactly what we are about, bringing the voices of everyday working families to Washington,” said Rosalind. The campaign also signed on with Blue Ticket Consulting from St. Petersburg.
“Bringing Tom and his team onboard with us is a huge win in helping continue to lead the democratic effort to gather the resources we’ll need to flip what we know is the closest swing district in the Tampa Bay region,” Andrew commented when asked about this consultant hire. Andrew Learned is a Democrat running in Congressional District 15 in the 2018 election. District 15 includes parts of three counties, Hillsborough, Polk and Lake and the seat is currently held by Rep. Dennis Ross. More information about Learned can be found at andrewlearned.com.
Travel the World In A Day At SPIFFS 43rd Annual International Folk Fair
The St. Petersburg International Folk Fair Society, Inc. (SPIFFS) and its ethnic member groups present the 43rd Annual International Folk Fair at Vinoy Park on St. Petersburg’s beautiful waterfront. It is op`en to the public on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29. In addition to ethnic foods and cultural displays, the Folk Fair offers a multitude of special entertainment in the form of dancing, singing and drumming.
Folk Fair is your chance to travel the world in a day – without leaving the country. Visit on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, October 29 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for students and children under 6 are free when accompanied by an adult.
