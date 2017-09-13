Storm Yard Debris Collection For Hillsborough County

Residents cleaning up their yards can start disposing of vegetative storm debris as yard waste collections begin in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Service Area, which also includes Tampa Palms, Hunter’s Green, and New Tampa.
Due to the extent of storm debris created from Hurricane Irma, contracted yard debris collection will start on Monday, Sept. 18. Residents should have yard waste placed in piles along the right of way for collection by Monday, Sept. 18. Do not block access to storm water drains, utility boxes, or roadways.
As storm debris is being collected, the trucks will be working systematically throughout neighborhoods. The trucks may have to make several passes through the neighborhoods over the next several weeks due to the extent of storm damage, and to ensure the removal of all storm debris put out by residents.
County yard waste facilities are operating under extended hours, Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Residents must show a valid Florida driver’s license to receive free yard waste disposal.
Yard waste facilities open are:
· Falkenburg Road – 346 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa 33619
· Northwest County – 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa 33625
· South County – 13000 U.S. Highway 41, Gibsonton 33534
· Hillsborough Heights – 6209 County Road 579, Seffner 33584
Residential garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection services resumed on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Related
September 13, 2017
