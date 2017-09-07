Sunday Market Celebrates One Year, Women’s Golf Begins Season & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
MiraBay Market’s First Birthday
Celebrate the one year anniversary of the MiraBay Market on Sunday, September 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at this birthday themed market.
The market is located at 107 Manns Harbour Dr. in Apollo Beach and takes place the third Sunday of every month.
For more information, visit the Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/mirabaymarket.
Summerfield Ladies Club Meets And Bingo
The regular business meeting for the Summerfield Ladies Club will be held on Thursday, October 5 at the Community Center, located at 13011 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Donations will be collected for the Hospice Food pantry. Lunch and entertainment will be provided.
The Ladies Club will host Bingo on Thursday, September 28 and October 26 at 11 a.m. The cost is $6. It will be held at the Community Center.
Rare Fruit Trees Is Topic At Riverview Garden Club’s October Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its business meeting on Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Tom Schaffer on Rare Fruit Trees. The club’s address is Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The next meeting will take place on September 21 from 2-3 p.m. at the Media Center at Hawthorne. The speaker will be Pam Cooper, ARNP and the topic is Parkinson’s Phychosis and how PD affects emotions.
The support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Annual League Play For Women’s Golf Begins In October
The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association will begin their annual league play on October 3. New members are welcome to join.
Our purpose is to further the game of golf by women, foster good sportsmanship and friendships and to create an interest in improving the average golfer’s game.
Membership is open to all women 18 years or older of amateur standing. Our league consists of players at all skill levels. A club membership is not required. Games are played on Tuesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club on Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.
If you are interested in joining or would like additional information, contact Hazel Bender at 633-8783.
Membership Open For Local Women’s Krewe
Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte DeBerry is more than a group of women who dress like pirates and throw beads at the various parades in the Tampa Bay area. It is also a group of generous women supporting various local charities and organizations in southern Hillsborough County. Monthly fundraising efforts focus on veterans, children, women in need and animals. In July, the Charlotte’s donated more than two dozen uniform polo shirts, backpacks and $340 to Thompson Elementary School in Ruskin.
The Krewe meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at The Alley on Big Bend Rd. It is welcoming new members for the upcoming season and encourage any interested wenches to attend the next meeting on September 14. Visit www.kreweofcharlottedeberry.com.
East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets
Join the East Hillsborough Democratic Club meeting Tuesday September 12 at Beef O’Brady’s, located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends at 6 p.m. to meet and greet the members. The scheduled guest speaker for September is Kent Baily from the Sierra Club.
Visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org and like on Facebook.
Vendor Craft Fair
On Saturday, September 23, Sams Club and Johns Hopkins, along with sponsors and vendors, will be raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network. Join in the parking lot from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Sams Club, 10385 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.
Charity Golf Tournament Benefits St. Judes
Amazing Kidz Therapy is hosting a Charity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club on Friday, September 15 at 1 p.m. The cost is $100 per player or $400 for a team. The cost includes greens and cart fees, lunch and dinner, skills contests, prizes, raffles and more.
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Register at AKTgolf2017.eventbrite.com. For information, email Kathleen.Pici@AmazingKidZtherapy.com.
