The Brandon Ballet To Perform The Classic Vampire Tale Dracula This October

By Kathy L. Collins
The Brandon Ballet, under the direction of their new Artistic Director, Doricha Sales, will present the original ballet, Dracula, on Saturday, October 21 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at USF Theatre 1 located at 3839 USF Holly Dr. in Tampa.
“This year’s production of Dracula will include new choreographic elements and a visualization of music that highlights each dancer of the Brandon Ballet. In addition, some of the more familiar characters of this classic vampire tale will be updated allowing audiences to rethink their ideas surrounding obsession, power and love,” explained Sales.
“Brandon Ballet’s production of Dracula is a great ballet for the family as it has a familiar storyline and is performed at the perfect time of the year to celebrate the Halloween spirit,” said Sales.
The Brandon Ballet proudly begins its 24th season with this production. In August, the Brandon Ballet named Sales as the new Artistic Director. Sales brings a background that has trained dancers successfully in ballet companies worldwide. She brings her expertise and love of developing versatile dancers to this local non-profit.
This year’s performance of Dracula will feature both local and national talented dancers. Sales said, “They are integrated to produce a thrilling look at the creation of Count Dracula as well as the importance of the key females in his life that spawned his transition.”
After Dracula, the Brandon Ballet will begin the hard work of preparing for its annual performance of The Nutcracker. The season will conclude with a fresh take on the classic, Cinderella.
Sales brings 40 years of experience and a wide network to the Brandon Ballet. Three nationally recognized master teachers are planned to come and work extensively with the dancers of the Brandon Ballet. The three include Karina Elver, former dancer with the Royal Danish Ballet; Sarah Wroth, Associate Professor of Indiana University’s Ballet Department and Ballet Mistress for the Cincinnati Ballet II; and Lloyd Whitmore, Horton expert. “Each has had long time careers in several areas of ballet both on stage, creatively and in production,” said Sales.
Tickets to Dracula are $40 for adults and $25 for students/senior/military.
Please visit ticketmaster.com or tututix.com/brandonballet.
September 25, 2017
