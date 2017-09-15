Trans-Siberian Orchestra To Perform The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve

Staff Report
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced its highly-anticipated 2017 Winter Tour. Over the past 20-plus years, TSO has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tour is a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. 2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, is set to begin on November 16 and will visit more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on December 30.
TSO returns to Tampa on Sunday, December 17 to perform at Amalie Arena, which will host two spectacular shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local charities courtesy of TSO.
TSO’s tour will be a celebration of the art and accomplishments of the lauded group’s late creator/composer/lyricist, Paul O’Neill, and his inimitable creation, which he dubbed “Rock Theater.” Prior to his untimely passing, O’Neill worked tirelessly with his close-knit team preparing an exciting new take on The Ghosts of Christmas Eve for the 2017 tour. Fans will experience this exciting stage spectacle, including new awe-inspiring effects, and staging, certain to make the story even more engaging for fans.
Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24, O’ Come All Ye Faithful, Good King Joy, Christmas Canon, Music Box Blues, Promises To Keep, and This Christmas Day. The 2017 tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers.
As in all previous years, a portion of every ticket sold benefits select local charities. To date, more than $13 million has been distributed from TSO to worthy charities all across North America.
You can purchase tickets at the McDonald’s® Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Order tickets by phone by calling 800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $32.25, $42.25, $52.25, $62.25 and $72.25. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or the ticket office. Visit amaliearena.com or call 301-2500 for information. Visit www.trans-siberian.com for more details.
