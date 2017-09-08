Warren Hope Dawson On Hand To Welcome Students To Namesake School

By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County School officials were pleased with the naming, as well as the timely opening, of the district’s newest and only public school to open this school year.
Named after a local attorney, Warren Hope Dawson Elementary opened its doors to students and parents for the first time on August 8, two days prior to the official start day of the 2017-2018 school year.
The open house and ribbon cutting event also welcomed Dawson and his family.
Specializing in matters involving civil rights and labor relations, Dawson is a much-respected community leader, who was instrumental in the desegregation of Hillsborough County Public Schools beginning in 1974.
He is a graduate of FAMU and is active in the NAACP, and spent years working for educational and leadership opportunities for area youth.
Honored to have a school bearing his name, Dawson said, “Nice to have something named after you while you are still alive,” adding, “In fact after the ribbon cutting I intend to run around the campus to show you how well and alive I am.”
Located at 12961 Boggy Creek Dr., in the Triple Creek Subdivision south of Big Bend Rd. and East of Balm Riverview Rd., the school is built to serve approximately 952 students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade in 48 classrooms, and will pull students from Summerfield, Stowers, Collins, Sessums and Boyette Springs Elementary Schools.
Principal Derrick McLaughlin was appointed late last year to lead the school which he said was ready to welcome the first 520 students, and expected to reach capacity in a very near future.
“The first thing I want to accomplish is to make sure that our staff, our teachers will have a deep connection with the parents,” McLaughlin said.
It is safe to say that as the eighth largest school district in the country, Hillsborough County is proud to welcome the Dawson Dragons as a new addition in Riverview. For information, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
