Winners Of The Brandon League Of Fine Arts Annual Show Artworks 2017 Announced

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
On Thursday, September 7, the Brandon League of Fine Arts announced the winners of Artworks 2017 at Center Place in Brandon. Artworks is a juried show with over $1,000 given in awards. Awards are funded by Center Place, the Brandon League of Fine Arts and the Brandon Arts Council. The artwork will be on display in the Mook Gallery at Center Place through the end of September.
Sue Allen, Chair of Artworks 2017 said, “This is a very high caliber show. There were about 70 paintings submitted and the judge narrowed it to about 50. There is something for all tastes in art as the show is very diverse. I hope the public will stop by and enjoy the beautiful exhibition.”
The judge was Phyllis Alexandroff, who for nearly 20 years worked as an art educator for Hillsborough County Public Schools. She is currently an Adjunct Professor at the University of Tampa. Alexandroff said, “This exhibition offers a good variety of methods, techniques and concepts, making it a challenge to select the winners. Several pieces are also worthy of an award. As an overview, the level of quality is high, providing insight for the beginning artist as well as the general public to view, various levels of artistry.”
This year’s winners included Honorable Mentions to Randy Matthews (Three Egrets); James McCarthy (Islands); Karen Marcos (Anna Maria II); and Anne Drewry (Alpine Spring).
The Minette Webster Memorial Award went to Beth Smedley (Crow). Minette Webster was an artist and active member of the community. The award is given in her memory by the Brandon Arts Council.
Third Place went to Donna Morrison for White Egret Prowl. Second Place went to Kathy Durbin for Betty.
First Place was awarded to Charles Stierlan of Brandon for his oil piece, LoLo. Alexandroff said of the piece, “Stierlan demonstrates sensitivity to subject and technical expertise, while drawing the viewer into the mind of the artist with a nod to Fibonacci.”
Stop by Center Place located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon to view Artworks 2017. For more information on the Brandon League of Fine Arts, please visit www.blfa.us.
Related
September 25, 2017
Winners Of The Brandon League Of Fine Arts Annual Show Artworks 2017 Announced
With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
On Thursday, September 7, the Brandon League of Fine Arts announced the winners of Artworks 2017 at Center Place in Brandon. Artworks is a juried show with over $1,000 given in awards. Awards are funded by Center Place, the Brandon League of Fine Arts and the Brandon Arts Council. The artwork will be on display in the Mook Gallery at Center Place through the end of September.
Sue Allen, Chair of Artworks 2017 said, “This is a very high caliber show. There were about 70 paintings submitted and the judge narrowed it to about 50. There is something for all tastes in art as the show is very diverse. I hope the public will stop by and enjoy the beautiful exhibition.”
The judge was Phyllis Alexandroff, who for nearly 20 years worked as an art educator for Hillsborough County Public Schools. She is currently an Adjunct Professor at the University of Tampa. Alexandroff said, “This exhibition offers a good variety of methods, techniques and concepts, making it a challenge to select the winners. Several pieces are also worthy of an award. As an overview, the level of quality is high, providing insight for the beginning artist as well as the general public to view, various levels of artistry.”
This year’s winners included Honorable Mentions to Randy Matthews (Three Egrets); James McCarthy (Islands); Karen Marcos (Anna Maria II); and Anne Drewry (Alpine Spring).
The Minette Webster Memorial Award went to Beth Smedley (Crow). Minette Webster was an artist and active member of the community. The award is given in her memory by the Brandon Arts Council.
Third Place went to Donna Morrison for White Egret Prowl. Second Place went to Kathy Durbin for Betty.
First Place was awarded to Charles Stierlan of Brandon for his oil piece, LoLo. Alexandroff said of the piece, “Stierlan demonstrates sensitivity to subject and technical expertise, while drawing the viewer into the mind of the artist with a nod to Fibonacci.”
Stop by Center Place located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon to view Artworks 2017. For more information on the Brandon League of Fine Arts, please visit www.blfa.us.
Related
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Brandon