Women’s Resource Center Annual Luncheon Raises Funds And Awareness

By Amanda Boston
On Thursday, November 2 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) of Tampa will host its annual ‘Divine Appointments’ luncheon at Bay Life Church in Brandon.
The WRC of Tampa was founded in 2003 by a group of women who had overcome personal struggles. The faith-based nonprofit organization dispenses emergency assistance to individuals and families in crisis.
The WRC connects its clients to available resources to help with basic needs such as food, housing, transportation and medical assistance. As the WRC provides clients with short-term assistance, it also points them to the eternal love and hope found in Jesus Christ.
The luncheon is free, but the WRC is asking local churches and businesses to sponsor tables of eight for $250. The fundraising event will also feature a raffle and a tour of the WRC.
Executive Director Cheryl Hickman explained how the luncheon is an opportunity for community members to learn more about the WRC mission and hear personal testimonies from past clients.
“I came to the WRC to ask for help with an electricity bill in 2013, not knowing that this organization would change my life,” said Skye, a former client with WRC.
Since its inception, the WRC has helped transform more than 40,000 lives. Hickman expressed her appreciation toward the many hands involved in restoring the hope and dignity in others. She praised the churches, businesses and volunteers who help sustain the organization.
WRC also offers its clients continued support through financial training, employment seeking, personal coaching and temporary housing. In April of 2016, the WRC opened the Little White House Emergency Shelter with assistance from New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon. The shelter provides transitional housing for moms and their children.
Skye concluded her story. “Without the Women’s Resource Center, I may have kept the lights on, and I may have found a job. But I would not have become who I am in my walk with the Lord or who I am able to be for so many other people now,” she said.
Divine Appointments will take place at Bay Life Church, located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. To attend or sponsor the luncheon, call 309-3357. For more information or to find out how you can support WRC, visit its website at www.wrctampa.org.
