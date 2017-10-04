A+ Hearing Center Provides Individualized & Affordable Hearing Solutions

By Kathleen Rogers
Have you heard this lately? Why is the T.V. so loud? Or do you ask people to repeat what they said, because you didn’t catch it the first time? These are all signs that it might be time to get your hearing checked. Early detection is the key, because hearing loss is caused by nerve deafness which gradually worsens over time. Twenty-six million individuals currently suffer from hearing impairment.
Located in Sun City Center, Don and Chris Guiley of A+ Hearing Center have 50 combined years of hearing assistance experience. The Center provides comprehensive hearing loss evaluations and affordable recommendations. A+ Hearing Center’s motto is “We are not just in the hearing aid business, but in the business of helping people hear.” Don Guiley finds it deeply gratifying to help people and he sees his clients as friends. Guiley stated, “We have an open door policy, where clients can come in, we can make adjustments. “ A+ Hearing Center can evaluate old and new hearing instruments and provide on-site repairs by factory-trained personnel.
Besides A+ Hearing Center‘s ‘open door’ customer service approach, they price their hearing aids very affordably. Guiley stated, “We pride ourselves on low pricing; half the cost of other hearing assistance providers.”
Guiley is also a big believer in education and regularly speaks about hearing loss and solutions in the Sun City community. He is excited about new hearing technology and providing high frequency hearing aids to his clients. He thinks hearing should be treated the same as eyesight as it is one of our contacts with the outside world.
“We do free hearing evaluations, consultations and in-office repairs,” describes Don. “We believe in education because limited ability to hear means limited ability to understand and therein lies the connection between hearing loss and dementia.”
In closing, Guiley gives this bit of hearing loss prevention advice, “Avoid flying with a cold due to possible inner ear trauma and be aware that constant repetitive low volume noise over a long period of time can be damaging to hearing too.”
A+ Hearing Center is located at 1647 Sun City Center Plaza Bldg. Suite 203A. The center is open Monday through Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. and Fridays by appointment only. The center is closed for business Saturday and Sunday.
Visit A+ Hearing Center at www.aplushearingsuncity.com or call 642-8200.
