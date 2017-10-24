Annual Holiday Sweepstakes Highlights Best Of Shop Local
By Marie Gilmore
This holiday season, the Osprey Observer is once again partnering with local businesses to highlight the best of Shop Local gift giving.
The campaign is called, A Few of Our Favorite Things and we have gone to the best of our local businesses and asked them to give us ideas of a few of the top items available this holiday season.
From now until mid-December, we will be collecting Our Favorite Things all throughout the community and putting them together in one giant gift basket that will be given out in a Sweepstakes for our readers.
“We have so many great items coming in and someone is going to be very excited to receive all of these great items from the businesses in our community,” said Kerrie Hoening, Advertising Sales Manager.
“Last year was the first time we have ever done a program like this in the paper and we are excited to share some of the treasures from our local small businesses with our readers.”
Bridget Jenkins Wilson, owner of Cardinal Roofing and a member of the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce said the Chamber is also focused on encouraging local shopping this holiday season and in fact has a Shop Local Holiday Expo coming up on Saturday, December 9, 9 a.m.-12 Noon at Park Square in FishHawk Ranch.
“Anything we can do to keep our local businesses in the spotlight is great for our community,” she said. “And, this is a great opportunity for Osprey Observer readers to have a chance to win an amazing holiday gift.”
Already gathered this season, gifts include a Ladies Seiko Watch from McAuley’s Fine Jewelry valued at $350 and a custom outdoor fire pit from Outdoor Impressions valued at $850. A pure Silver Christmas Coin from Corbin’s Coins valued at $30, DayDreams Day Spa Journey To Tranquility valued at $135, custom framing certificates from FastFrame, a Swarovski Crystal necklace from TMarie’s Boutique and a ukulele from Music Showcase, just to name a few of the great treasures already gathered together.
Last year, more than 450 residents entered the Sweepstakes and the Grand Prize, valued at more than $3,500, was awarded just before Christmas to FishHawk resident Tim Davis.
No purchase or contribution is necessary to enter and contest is subject to all rules & regulations as required by the State of Florida.
By Michelle Colesanti
Corbin’s Stamp & Coin Is Your Source For Treasured Family Heirlooms
If you are looking for the perfect gift – maybe for a family with a new baby or to celebrate a momentous occasion, a special coin may be the perfect keepsake? Start a new family tradition by commemorating the Christmas season each year. Holiday coin collections are the perfect way. One ounce pure silver coins are available for $29.95 in a gift box or also as an ornament that can be displayed.
Corbin’s Coins is located at 209 N. Kings Ave. in Brandon and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Journey To Tranquility At DayDreams Day Spa
With all the stress the holidays bring, what better gift for someone (or yourself) is to escape for a few hours to DayDreams Day Spa & Bath Shop. You can make that possible with a gift card to Daydreams.
With many different types of spa packages to choose from including massage therapy, body, therapy, skin car therapy, nail and pedicure treatments, waxings & brows, airbrush tanning, maternity services, services for men and for teens and more, there is something for everyone. The shop in Daydreams also offers spa products which would also make great gifts. Pevonia Skin Care products are offered.
Gift certificates are available at the Spa, located at 658 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon or online at www.daydreamsdayspa.com.
A second DayDreams location is in Lakeland at 1463 Town Center Dr. For more information on this location, call 863-686-5859.
Enhance Your Photos At Fast Frame For The Perfect Holiday Gift
Did you take a special picture this year while you spent time with your family, maybe on vacation or at a special event? Surprise your family this year with a wonderful family picture specially framed to order commemorating this special shared time.
Once you have that beautiful photo, a frame becomes part of the bigger picture, so it’s important to make sure that it brings out the photo in just the right way. When customers bring in their personal items and they are not sure about how to decorate their art, Fast Frame owner Alex Roche helps to educate them on how to enhance their item through framing. He offers competitive pricing and has been assisting customers with frames for over 28 years.
Fast Frame also offers oil paint stretches, shadow boxes, needle points, restoration and repairs and corporate art.
Fast Frame has been a part of the community for 15 years. For more information, visit www.fastframe.com or call Roche at 655-6400. Fast Frame is located at 6128 Winthrop Town Center Ave. in Riverview. Hours of operation are Sunday and Monday by appointment only with 24-hour notice and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
Great Gift Ideas and Classes Help Make Rolling Pin A Great Stop For Holiday Gift Needs
If you are stuck coming up with creative gift ide
as, make a visit to Rolling Pin and to find something for every chef in your life. Rolling Pin offers a gourmet retail store and cooking classes.
Stop by and browse the extensive collection of classic and unique kitchenware. You will find everything from barware, bakeware, aprons, towels & mitts, coffees & teas, cookware, electrics, gadgets, gifts for entertaining, knives & cutting boards, outdoor cooking and more. Enjoy shopping in the specialty food and wine departments.
There are many great reasons to attend Rolling Pin’s cooking classes – whether you enjoy cooking – or just eating – from great date nights to learning about new foods, this is a great gift idea anyone would be excited to receive.
It is also Brandon’s Big Green ‘Eggheadquarters’, the ultimate cooking experience.
Rolling Pin Emporium is open for private events too. Gift cards are also available.
Rolling Pin is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon. Call 653-2418 or visit http://rollingpinonline.com/ for more information.
Find Your Perfect Holiday Ensemble At TMaries Fashion & Gifts Boutique
TMaries Fashion & Gifts Boutique is your one stop shop for all of your favorite fashion outfits and accessories for the upcoming holiday season. It offers a wide variety of casual fashions, resort wear, plus size fashions, swim suits and cover ups, accessories, shoes, gifts, formal dresses, and prom/homecoming dresses, to help you define your own unique style.
While you are in there shopping for those party clothes, you will also find many accessories including jewelry that would also make great gifts for friends and family members. Some brands available at TMaries include Tribal, Elan, Catherine Barclay, Julian Chang, French Dressing Jeans and Cabana Life. Gift Certificates are also available.
T. Marie’s Fashion & Gift Boutique is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 Noon-5 p.m. It is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.
A Few Of Your Favorite Things Can Be Found At Music Showcase
Music is the international language that is understood and enjoyed by all. Share your love of music by offering voice or instrument lessons to your favorite student. Instrument rentals start at $10 (if you don’t want to make a purchase). If you sign up online, the instrument will be delivered to your school.
All of your music needs can be found at Music Showcase, which offers competitive pricing on sheet music and books. There is an in-house repair shop, and private and group lessons are offered.
Is your child interested in musical theatre, acting, or maybe photography? Sign them up at the Florida Academy of Performing Arts at Music Showcase.
Enjoy Home-Style Latin Inspired Holiday Catering From LC’s Cafe
Enjoy simple, sweet and savory home style cooked, Latin inspired foods. LC’s Café will be glad to cater your upcoming holiday party either at your work office or home. The staff is flexible in helping you to enjoy perfect meals to help celebrate the season.
Enjoy holiday events in the privacy of your own home where LC’s Café will host with a waiter and attendant in your kitchen.
Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday Brunch from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.
LC’s Café is located near Divine Designs Spa at 1602 Oakfield Dr. #103 in Brandon. Call 526-9395 or email lcsupperclub@gmail.com.
McAuley Fine Jewelry Is A Gem In The Community
This season design something uniquely ‘you’ to surprise your special someone.
McAuley Fine Jewelry (located in the former Martin’s Jewelers) will help you plan your custom made piece of Jewelry. Jewelry repairs are also done on premises.
McCauley Fine Jewelry is located on Oakfield Drive, in the Atlantic Village Plaza, Kings Ave. & Oakfield Dr.
It is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Call 689-8124 or visit www.mcauleyfinejewelry.com.
Feely Athletics Will Take Your budding Athlete To The Next Level
Jesuit and national kicking coach Tom Feely has coached hundreds, perhaps thousands, of youths in various sports, but he is known especially for his work in football.
Whether a one-one-one instruction on a Saturday or a week-long camp or combine featuring hundreds of youths, Feely is nationally known for teaching the fundamentals and techniques of kicking and punting.
To date, roughly 15 of Feely’s students have played professional football. His most notable pupil is son Jay Feely, a Jesuit High grad who went on to play 16 years in the professional ranks, including 14 in the NFL.
“I know there’s nobody who’s done more in the state of Florida to help kids get better in the last 15 years from a kicking and punting standpoint,” Jay Feely said of his father.
If your child is interested in sports, help them achieve their dream. Call 205-5008 or email Tom@FeelyAthletics.com. Visit www.feelykicking.com for more information.
Outdoor Impressions Will Help You Create The Perfect Outdoor Space To Enjoy Year-Round
With the beautiful weather that we enjoy year-round, it makes sense to have an outdoor kitchen area specially created for you. The designers at Outdoor Impressions specialize in customizing the details of your outdoor kitchen to your specific needs and taste; everything from the location of appliances in the outdoor kitchen build, to the materials and color schemes that best compliment your home and outdoor living space.
It also specializes in paver driveways, patios, walkways, entryways, pergolas, arbors, water features, fire pits, fire places, and design services.
A great different kind of gift idea for friends or family could be Outdoor Impression’s 30″ Munich Fire Pit. Whether roasting marshmallows or sipping wine, memories are sure to be created year after year with this great feature added to any outdoor living space.
Outdoor Impressions is located at 10020 Carr Rd. in Riverview. Call 684-6817 for more information. It is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Family Fun Awaits At The Alley In Southshore
With over 42,000 sq. ft. of fun, the Alley should be your first choice in family entertainment during the holidays. There are 32 bowling lanes along with a Hurricane Alley 8 Lane Executive Suite. But Bowling is only the beginning of all the fun. While there, you can also enjoy Alley Kat’s Pub & Grill or Alley Scoops Ice Cream if you just want a snack. If you want to host a private holiday party, there is a private space for that purpose. Professional catering is on-site.
Have fun at Route 66 Mini Bowling, Tin Pan Alley Arcade, and Billiards too. Stuff your kid’s stockings with passes to go bowling.
The Alley is open Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 Midnight and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2:30 a.m. It is located at 10221 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Call 672-8353 or visit http://thealleyatsouthshore.com.
