Brandon ’86 Rotary Club Presents Annual Brandon Seafood Festival

By Kathy L. Collins
The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club will hold its 26th Annual Brandon Seafood Festival on Saturday, November 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rotary’s Camp Florida located at 1915 Camp Florida Rd. in Brandon. The cost to attend is $20 per adult with an advance purchase ticket or $25 per adult at the door. For children ages 12 to 17, tickets are $10. Children under 12 can get in for $1 or a donation of canned goods. The price includes all you can eat and drink.
The Brandon Seafood Festival features southern fried fish, shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw, hamburgers and hot dogs. In addition to the all you can eat buffet, families can enjoy a pie eating contest, human foosball and more. A local DJ will provide music throughout the day.
All proceeds from the event benefit international and local charities including the Outreach Clinic, ECHO, Everyday Blessings and Rotary’s Camp Florida. Last year, the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club was able to donate $9,000.
“Brandon ’86 Rotary Club has been working hard to make this a great event filled with fun and great food,” said Marlene Adkinson, president-elect of Brandon ’86 Rotary Club and chair of the Seafood Festival. “This is our signature fundraising event that has raised money for the needs of local charities for over 25 years,” added Adkinson.
For those who wish to become sponsors, there are many sponsorship levels starting at just $100. In addition, area businesses can apply to be a vendor at the event. For more information on becoming a sponsor or vendor, please contact Adkinson at madkinson@autoclubgroup.aaa.com or call 765-9546.
Brandon ’86 Rotary Club is a service organization that meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at the Rotary Event Center located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Guests are welcome to attend. “Rotary is about Friendship, Fellowship and Community. We work together to solve local community issues, provide humanitarian aid and to promote goodwill and peace. Rotary is comprised of local business people who believe that mutual service is the best way to create thriving businesses and societies,” said Adkinson.
Tickets to the Brandon Seafood Festival can be purchased at www.brandonseafoodfestival.com.
October 12, 2017
Brandon ’86 Rotary Club Presents Annual Brandon Seafood Festival
