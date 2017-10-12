Breakaway Express Brings Mobile Escape Room Brings Mystery To You

By Kate Quesada
Whether you are planning a team building event or a fun evening with friends, Valrico resident Eric Matus and his partner Sherri D. Keith have a unique and convenient answer for you.
Matus and Keith recently opened BreakAway Express, a mobile escape room offering two 1920’s Underground Speakeasy themed rooms with an hour’s worth of entertainment that can be brought to almost any home or office.
After working in the Escape Room industry for some time, Matus came up with the mobile concept to make it easier and less stressful for customers to plan their events.
“It can be such a headache coordinating birthday parties and team building events, especially figuring out travel logistics,” said Matus. “So we make it easy by bringing the fun to you.”
The climate controlled trailer is eight and a half ft. high and 34 ft. long and is the only escape room of its kind in Florida. But the mobile aspect isn’t the only thing that separates BreakAway Express from other escape rooms. Matus and Keith feel that their attention to detail in the room set up, theme and puzzles is what sets them apart.
“We really want to make our customers feel like they are in a scene from the 1920s,” said Matus. “Our rooms are a 4-D, immersive experience from start to finish.”
They recommend that groups are limited to six to eight people at a time and the rooms are not set up for young children. Players are given an hour to solve a series of themed puzzles using clues, hints and strategy to complete multiple objectives before time runs out. Matus and Keith constantly monitor players and offer hints and clues through television screens when requested.
Pricing for most experiences is $35 per person; however travel distance and number of players can be taken into consideration for large groups. BreakAway Express also sets up at JF Kicks in Valrico on Friday evenings offering escape room sessions for $30 per player and each customer receives a $5 drink and food voucher. Follow BreakAway Express on Facebook for scheduled dates.
For more information, visit www.breakawayescaperoom.com or call (863) 579-1120.
