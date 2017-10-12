Budget Blinds Brings Smart Home Technology To Riverview

By Amy Schechter
After two successful careers in the corporate world and the successful realization of a dream to own a business together, Jim and Elaine Trotter are excited to announce the expansion of Budget Blinds with their Riverview showroom. Budget Blinds has offered professional service to the Tampa community for over 20 years, and they are excited to make their huge variety of stylish window treatments including shutters, blinds, draperies, shades, window film, and home accessories like rugs and bedding, convenient to the East Hillsborough community.
Beyond what you may typically think of when you imagine window treatments to bring style and comfort to your home, Budget Blinds has recently partnered with Lutron so that you can integrate your life with smart home technology of your choice, like Sonos, Amazon Alexa, or Apple Homekit, to name a few. Elaine Trotter explains why she and her husband volunteered the Tampa franchise as beta testers for this technology that has since rolled out to Budget Blinds franchises across the country: “With the statistics we’re seeing, over 50% of consumers will have upgraded their homes to smart homes by 2025. We wanted to be on the cutting edge of that technology.” She and their team have extensive training and are experts in this new field. They work daily with consumers to find exciting solutions to make your space more attractive, comfortable, private, and energy-efficient. All with the touch of a button or a smart phone, you can control the lighting, thermostat, shades, and even music throughout your home. Want the shades to spontaneously close when the sun becomes intense during a certain time of the day, the thermostat to automatically adjust when you get home from work, or the lights to come on when you’ll be away on a trip? This is the technology for you. Not into technology? They have the window coverings to make your home functional and fashionable.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing home or buy a new one, Budget Blinds can service your needs. Locally, they have partnered with Lennar homes where Budget Blinds and Lutron are pre-integrating this smart home technology throughout the Tampa Bay area in their new construction. Trotter explains, “It’s bringing brains to the beauty.” Through the end of 2017, receive free app control with a purchase of automated shades through Lutron; this offer is good whether you purchase one or install throughout your house. Running through the end of November 2017, the more you buy, the more you save on everything. Homeowners can save up to 35% off selected window coverings through their extensive selection of manufacturers.
Jim and Elaine both really believe in giving back, so you know when you come to Budget Blinds, you are dealing with neighbors who have your interests in mind: “We feel strongly in supporting the community that has supported us. This will be our third year we donate $1 for every window covering sold for Homes for Our Troops. We believe in this model because they reward injured veterans mortgage free, specially adapted homes.”
Visit www.budgetblinds.com/Brandon/ or call 540-0020. Budget Blinds Serving Brandon is open Monday- Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Stop by the showroom in the Lowe’s Plaza at 10437 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview.
