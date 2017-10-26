Center Place Presents Christmas Card Lane And Holiday Stroll

By Kathy L. Collins
This year, Center Place will kick off the holiday season with an exciting new event, Christmas Card Lane and Holiday Stroll. The event will take place on Sunday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Life Size Holiday Cards, created by area businesses, non-profits and civic organizations, will be displayed along Clayton Lake and South Parsons Ave. throughout the holiday season.
Lisa Rodriguez, Marketing Director for Center Place said, “We want to hold a large, arts related holiday kick-off event that our entire community could take part in and enjoy.” This is a great opportunity for businesses, non-profits and other local organizations to showcase their business or organization by participating in either the Life Size Holiday Cards or hosting a vendor space at the event.
According to Lisa Rodriguez, “With the Life Size Holiday Cards, we are bringing back a tradition from years ago when we lined the streets of Brandon with giant Christmas Cards. We are asking local businesses, clubs, non-profits to make and paint a holiday greeting card for this festive time of the year. Prizes will be awarded for the best cards.”
At the event on Sunday, November 12, there will be something fun for the entire family. There will be vendors outside around Clayton Lake. Inside Center Place, business vendors will be offering a free, hands-on holiday craft project. Outside vendors will need to bring a tent, tables and chairs. No electricity is provided.
What would a holiday event be without Santa and music? Jolly Old St. Nick will make a special appearance, so parents should bring their cameras to snap a priceless photo. In addition, there will be local choirs and musicians entertaining on the outdoor lakeside deck at Center Place.
“We want everyone of all ages to come out to the event and enjoy kicking off the holiday season. We are a huge suburban area, but we still long for that small hometown feeling. Let’s come together and create something special for our community,” said Rodriguez.
To participate as a vendor or showcase your Life Size Holiday Card, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org, or call 685-8888 or email cpfinearts@verizon.net.
