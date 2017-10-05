Community Rallies To Help Seniors At Pleasant Living Mobile Home Park

By Kate Quesada
When Hurricane Irma passed through the area last month, many areas were left without power. The residents of Pleasant Living Mobile Home Park, a gated 55 and older community in Riverview, lost not only their electricity but their running water and when one homeowner posted on Facebook asking for a contact with Tampa Electric, residents of all ages from around the area jumped to help.
“There is no way to even describe how it felt to have so much support in a time of need,” said Pleasant Living resident Barbara Jones.
Jones, who had a generator herself, described the uncomfortable conditions many of her senior neighbors were suffering due to the lack of power and running water.
“Many of them came home from shelters after the storm had passed because they wanted to be in their own beds, but they were unable to flush their toilets, use their oxygen tanks or keep any food,” said Jones who posted in the Riverview Area Word of Mouth and Riverview Area Neighborhood Facebook pages asking for a contact with Tampa Electric to talk to someone about getting power hooked up for the seniors in the community.
Within minutes of posting the community started responding.
“We had people donate food for every meal for two full days and then a Boy Scout Troop came and fed us on the third day,” said Jones, who specifically wanted to thank Packers Plus Food, Insurance Professionals and Knights Air Conditioning for their generous donations which not only fed the seniors while their power was off but also allowed them to restock their refrigerators after it came back on.
In an effort to thank the community that came together to help them, Pleasant Living residents hosted a pot luck dinner in late September for everyone who donated or volunteered.
“We really live in one of the best places in the world,” said Jones who, as a military wife, has resided in many locations. “The giving spirit in the area is beyond words. I could spend all day thanking people.”
For more information on Pleasant Living, which is located at 10502 Pleasant Blvd. in Riverview, call 677-1160 or visit www.pleasantlivingmhp.com.
