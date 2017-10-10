Enjoy Lasting Memories At Fourth Annual Father Daughter Ball

By Michelle Colesanti
When a disaster like Irma strikes, we are reminded of what is most important; those we love. Possessions can be replaced, power can come and go, but as long as our loved ones are safe we have all we need.
For the last three years Made Wonderfully Inc. has hosted events with the sole purpose of strengthening the family bond.
Its Fourth Annual Father Daughter Ball will soon take place and promises to create lasting and joyful memories for fathers and their daughters of all ages. The Ball will take place on Saturday, November 4 from 6-10 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. The evening will include a meal, dessert bar, candy bar, prizes and much more.
Made Wonderfully Inc. plans to help 10 families affected by Hurricane Irma with free tickets to the Ball.
Nicolle Jones, Executive Director, asks the community to nominate a family or their own family by contacting Made Wonderfully with their #AfterIrma stories. Submissions can be done through Facebook at Made Wonderfully Inc., Instagram or on the website’s contact page. Please include at least one picture of how Irma impacted your family or the family you nominate. Entries must be submitted by Monday, October 16.
Jones said, “With the hustle and bustle of modern society and continual advancements in technology, both quality and quantity time with those who matter most, often get pushed to the back burner. Our M*A*S*H (Mother And Son Hangout) event in May and our Father Daughter Ball in November are thoughtfully planned to provide bonding and memory building moments for each of our participants.”
Made Wonderfully Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to inspire youth and families to unlock their God-given value and potential, through fun, character enriching programs and events.
The organization plans to expand its community outreach to fulfill even more needs by adding a husband/wife and a family event in the near future along with the Life Lessons Learned in the Kitchen Program.
The cost of the Father Daughter Ball is $40 per Father/Daughter couple. Each additional daughter is $10 each. After October 28, the price will increase to $50 each couple and $15 each additional daughter. To purchase tickets, visit www.MadeWonderfully.org/Tickets. For more information, call 419-7829.
