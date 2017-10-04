Eye On Business: October 2017 Riverview/Apollo Beach

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.comn
Spend Day In Tranquility At Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa & Boutique
At this unique, tranquil, intimate and inviting day spa, you will be treated to all the senses and sounds of a beach resort-like spa. The experienced and knowledgeable staff will consult with you to assess your specific needs and concerns, to come up with a customized plan that will work for you. You will love the holistic approach to health and beauty, in a totally relaxing environment.
Owner Dallas Smith, who also owns the South Shore Shabby Shack next door said, “We go beyond just your ordinary massage and facial establishment. Our day spa is warm and inviting, offering our fruit infused spa waters, a glass of wine or champagne or bottled water or cup of coffee. Slip into one of our cozy spa robes, comfy disposable slippers and prepare to be pampered. No matter what treatment you come in for, you will leave wanting to come back.”
Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa & Boutique is located at 118 Flamingo Dr., Ste. B in Apollo Beach. Appointments available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 296-1788 or visit www.facebook.com/GypsyMermaidDaySpa.
Ribbon Cutting For G. Fried Celebrates New Location
G. Fried Flooring America celebrated its new location at 231 Brandon Town Center Dr. (near Target). The new 5,700 sq. ft. showroom displays many carpets, tiles, hardwoods, luxury vinyl tiles and laminates offered by the company.
“We always offer installation on all the products we sell,” said G. Fried Flooring America. “We have both certified sales professionals and certified installation crews.”
Through Tuesday, October 31, a portion of all sales will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, Inc.
Call 642-3675 or visit https://gfriedfa.com.
Two Solvere – Managed Senior Living Communities Coming To Tampa Area
As part of its ongoing growth, Solvere Senior Living will be managing two new senior living communities coming to the Tampa area.
Slated to open in early 2018, Tessera of Brandon is the first of the future sites and will be located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. The community will offer 89 assisted living apartments and 49 memory care suites. Tessera of Westchase will break ground late this summer at 11305 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa providing 64 assisted living apartments and 37 memory care suites.
Both Tessera communities will feature a multi-story, bright and energetic state-of-the-art living environment with one and two-bedroom assisted living apartments and memory care suites in various floor plans. It will also provide Solvere Senior Living’s proprietary wellness philosophies Salus™ (holistic approach) and Valeo™ (wellness initiatives for those memory impaired).
The Tessera of Brandon sales center is located at 221 Paul’s Dr. Suite B in Brandon and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on weekends. Call 607-6880.
Inspired Dezigns Celebrates Grand Opening
Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for new member Inspired Dezigns in July. Owner, Ramona Jones, was thrilled to welcome GRCC members, along with friends and family to her new boutique.
Her family is no stranger to entrepreneurship. Whether it is construction and ranching in Oklahoma or event planning and food trucks in Florida, they love to meet new people. Inspired Dezigns is just the latest offering. This boutique space may be small, but the inspiration and style are tremendous. From designer bags and clothing to jewelry and scarves and giftware, you will find something to like at Inspired Dezigns.
The shop is sharing space inside De-Strat Hair Designs located at 6425 US Hwy. 301 S. in the Victory Lane Shops. While you are busy picking out your next gorgeous hat at Inspired Dezigns, be sure to ask Gigi about the perfect hair style to match.
www.inspiredezignsllc.com or call (405) 923-9313.
Kraftologee, Inc. Celebrates Opening In Riverview
In August, Kraftologee, Inc. hosted a well-attended ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the brand-new food, drink and fun spot in Riverview, also referred to as a Krafthouse. Several members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce were on hand to participate in the celebration.
Kraftologee serves up everything from breakfast sandwiches and Buddy Brew Coffee to delicious salads and sandwiches to enjoy with a glass of wine or fun snacks to go with an ice-cold beer. Not only do they provide these terrific menu options, they also provide a place for your kids to have a great time while you enjoy your food/drink or conduct a meeting with a fellow mom or dad. You can relax while the kids enjoy supervised play in one of two Creativity Labs designed just for them.
Visit www.kraftologee.com or call 252-3106. It is located at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 101 in Riverview. It is open Tuesday–Friday 8 a.m.–9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–9 p.m. and Sunday 12 Noon -8 p.m.
Kids Community College South Preparatory High School Celebrates Grand Opening
Kids Community College (KCC) South Preparatory High School has now opened in Riverview. GRCC members, along with students, family and staff of KCC South Preparatory High School showed up on August 7 to celebrate this new high school.
Superintendent Timothy Kilpatrick was on hand to deliver a message to the crowd.
The school is located at 10550 Johanna Ave. in Riverview. Visit www.mykidscc.org or call 699-5751.
South Bay Hospital Celebrates 21 Years With Greater Riverview Chamber Of Commerce
At the August Monthly Membership Luncheon held at The Regent, Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) provided recognition to 27 Renewing members. All of these members who joined GRCC prior to 2016 received brand new plaques to display indicating the year that they joined the chamber.
Twenty-one-year member South Bay Hospital was represented by Shannon Mitchell, Marketing Director, Sherrell Bennett, Community Relations Coordinator and Sharon Roush, Chief Executive Officer. Trustee Member South Bay Hospital has always been an integral part of this Chamber and their representatives have served on the board for several years. In 2018 Sharon Roush will serve as President of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.
If you would like more information about becoming a business or community member of the GRCC, please visit www.RiverivewChamber.com or call 234-5944.
