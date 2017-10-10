Eye On Business: Valrico October 2017

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Return Of The Valrico Sunday Market
The Valrico Sunday Market outside of TMarie’s will begin again on October 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The seasonal market under the grandfather oaks returns as a weekly event that offers fun in the sun, shopping and serves as a gathering place families and friends to bond, mingle and buy local.
Fifty artisans are expected to showcase jewelry, wood works, glass, candles, flowers, baked goods, kid’s gifts, knife sharpening and more. There is a food court with live music.
The Sunday Market is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. (just south of Bloomingdale Ave.)
For more information, call 530-0922 or visit www.ValricoSundayMarket.com.
Ribbon Cutting For G. Fried Celebrates New Location
G. Fried Flooring America celebrated its new location at 231 Brandon Town Center Dr. (near Target). The new 5,700 sq. ft. showroom displays many carpets, tiles, hardwoods, luxury vinyl tiles and laminates offered by the company.
“We always offer installation on all the products we sell, “said G. Fried Flooring America. “We have both certified sales professionals and certified installation crews.”
During the Grand Opening celebration, HGTV Design Star winner Jennifer Bertrand was at the store for an exclusive VIP reception.
Starting on Friday, September 8 at the store’s grand opening event and running through Tuesday, October 31, a portion of all sales will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, Inc.
Call 642-3675 or visit https://gfriedfa.com.
Tasty Venues Launches New Culinary Experiences
Chef Cinzia Cripe recently returned from heading up culinary tours in Sicily and the Amalfi Coast with exciting plans for expanded culinary exploration opportunities at Tasty Venues.
On the recent Tasty Suitcase culinary tour, travel participants enjoyed deluxe accommodations, historic sites and architecture, gorgeous views, farms and markets, Michelin-starred restaurants and cooking classes.
At Tasty Venues, located at 951 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, you can now enjoy brunch on Saturday, which has joined the popular Sunday Brunch. Both days take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cooking classes are held every Thursday and Friday evening at 6 p.m.
Dinner with the Chef is an extraordinary opportunity to engage with Chef Cinzia over a gourmet meal every Saturday evening at 6 p.m. where you can share your foodie or travel experiences, discuss current food-related topics, and connect with like-minded members of the community in a convivial atmosphere.
Call 381-4999. Visit on Facebook at Tasty Venues or at www.mytastyvenues.com.
Adults And Kids Enjoy Kraftologee
Kraftologee has created a unique space where the little ones can skip back to the supervised play area to build LEGO models, play with cars or dolls, or grab a rainbow of crayons with which to color and draw while adults can enjoy a glass of fine wine, pint of local beer or a mug of made-to-order coffee. Should hunger strike, crispy-on-the-outside-chewy-on-the-inside Panini sandwiches can be pressed, filled up with grilled chicken and pesto or house-made meatballs and fresh mozzarella.
Whether you have kids or not Kraftologee welcomes everyone. Located at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 101 in Riverview, it is open Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-8 p.m.
Call 252-3106 or visit www.kraftologee.com and on Facebook.
Get Latest Styles And Trends At Pk Barber & Salon
Pk Barber & Salon is a full service hair salon where families come and get all their hair services done in a relaxing atmosphere. It services men, women, children and seniors with all types of hair service ranging from a simple blowout to a sophisticated hair cut or a transformation color that you desire. Some of the stylists have over 20 years professional experience to fulfill all your needs, from a simple hair cut to highlights, a trendy ombre’ or balayage color transformation. Pk Barber & Salon offers top quality service at an affordable price. There is special pricing for senior, military and first responders.
It is located by the Neighborhood Walmart Market and behind Kauffman Tire on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and Lumsden Rd. For more information or to make an appointment, call 643-3888. Visit www.pkbarbersalon.com.
Mooooove Over Ice Cream, Eddie Bull’s Is Moving In
Scott and Rose Laviano, along with their son, Scottie, announce the opening of Eddie Bull’s Cookie Dough, located at 2810 SR-60 E. in Valrico.
Eddie Bull’s is an edible dessert that will satisfy your cravings for raw cookie dough. The cookie dough is edible as it is created with pasteurized eggs and heat treated flour. At Eddie Bull’s you’ll enjoy cookie dough served, scooped, and topped just like an ice cream sundae.
Since the restaurant will be located within Collins Produce, Eddie Bull’s will continue to serve ice cream, milkshakes, strawberry shortcakes and a variety of lunch specials.
Collins Produce, Eddie Bull’s and YoYo Juice have the same owners. That means you can get your favorite no-added sugar smoothies and a fresh ‘Just Juice’ at a second location.
You can pick up and take home pre-packaged dough to eat whenever you like at several Tampa Bay area locations.
Soon you will be able to order at www.EddieBullsCookieDough.com and have it shipped to your door. It is also available in party-size tubs or have their ‘scoopers’ come to your event with the dough and your favorite toppings.
Your Animal’s Care Is Priority At New Pet Hotel
Poochie’s Pet Hotel, located in Valrico, is owned and operated by longtime resident Melissa Bostick. Poochie’s Pet Hotel offers dog boarding, pet boarding and doggy daycare.
An open house will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 12 Noon – 3 p.m. Feel free to bring your pets and have some fun. Adoptions will be available through St. Francis Society Animal Rescue.
Bostick’s plan to open Poochie’s Pet Hotel has been in the works for many years. She wanted to provide the best quality care and wanted to offer her clients peace of mind when leaving their furry friends.
The hotel is situated on her property, located at 2405 Crosby Rd. in Valrico, so you may rest assured your pet will be monitored day and night.
Bostick has always had a passion for animals. In the past, Bostick has worked with several local rescue groups. Throughout the years she has been known for nursing sick animals back to health and placing them into their forever homes. She has also rescued several animals from known kill shelters. However, her passion is not limited to the rescue of domesticated animals; she has most recently rescued several farm animals from horrible conditions.
For more information or to reserve space now or for the upcoming holidays, call 526-2857 or email poochiespethotel@gmail.com. Visit www.poochiespethotel.com.
Elementary School Tutoring Offered
Local resident Jacqueline Adkins is now offering elementary tutoring services for grades K-6.
Adkins said, “I would love the opportunity to work with your amazing child to help him/her grow academically. The benefits of working with one student at a time are profound: I can determine what method of learning works best for them and tailor my instruction towards those concepts that are both relevant and interesting to their everyday lives.”
Adkins has 12 years experience as an elementary teacher in the Hillsborough County schools. She holds a Masters Degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelors Degree in Psychology.
Contact Adkins at 956-6895 or JacquiA949@aol.com.
Masquerade Charity Ball Will Benefit Teens In Foster Care
Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brandon is reaching out to teens in foster care this Halloween. The ballroom dance studio is partnering with local non-profit Grow Into You Foundation for a glamorous Masquerade Charity Ball. This fundraising event will take place Friday, October 27 from 8-10 p.m. at the Brandon studio, and is open to the community.
Attendees may dress for the occasion to enjoy an evening of dancing, including a group dance class, general dancing, pro ballroom demonstrations, spotlight dances and a very special performance by four teens in foster care. These teens have been working with Fred Astaire Dance Studio’s certified instructors to showcase an unforgettable routine. Tickets for the Masquerade are $25 per person. In addition to a night of dance there is a catered menu, multiple prize drawings and additional opportunities to sponsor teens in foster care.
For more information about the Masquerade, or on how to sponsor these wonderful teens, please contact Fred Astaire Dance Studio Brandon at 438-5963, or visit www.GrowIntoYou.org/FredAstaire.
Related
October 10, 2017
Eye On Business: Valrico October 2017
Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Return Of The Valrico Sunday Market
The Valrico Sunday Market outside of TMarie’s will begin again on October 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The seasonal market under the grandfather oaks returns as a weekly event that offers fun in the sun, shopping and serves as a gathering place families and friends to bond, mingle and buy local.
Fifty artisans are expected to showcase jewelry, wood works, glass, candles, flowers, baked goods, kid’s gifts, knife sharpening and more. There is a food court with live music.
The Sunday Market is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. (just south of Bloomingdale Ave.)
For more information, call 530-0922 or visit www.ValricoSundayMarket.com.
Ribbon Cutting For G. Fried Celebrates New Location
G. Fried Flooring America celebrated its new location at 231 Brandon Town Center Dr. (near Target). The new 5,700 sq. ft. showroom displays many carpets, tiles, hardwoods, luxury vinyl tiles and laminates offered by the company.
“We always offer installation on all the products we sell, “said G. Fried Flooring America. “We have both certified sales professionals and certified installation crews.”
During the Grand Opening celebration, HGTV Design Star winner Jennifer Bertrand was at the store for an exclusive VIP reception.
Starting on Friday, September 8 at the store’s grand opening event and running through Tuesday, October 31, a portion of all sales will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, Inc.
Call 642-3675 or visit https://gfriedfa.com.
Tasty Venues Launches New Culinary Experiences
Chef Cinzia Cripe recently returned from heading up culinary tours in Sicily and the Amalfi Coast with exciting plans for expanded culinary exploration opportunities at Tasty Venues.
On the recent Tasty Suitcase culinary tour, travel participants enjoyed deluxe accommodations, historic sites and architecture, gorgeous views, farms and markets, Michelin-starred restaurants and cooking classes.
At Tasty Venues, located at 951 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, you can now enjoy brunch on Saturday, which has joined the popular Sunday Brunch. Both days take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cooking classes are held every Thursday and Friday evening at 6 p.m.
Dinner with the Chef is an extraordinary opportunity to engage with Chef Cinzia over a gourmet meal every Saturday evening at 6 p.m. where you can share your foodie or travel experiences, discuss current food-related topics, and connect with like-minded members of the community in a convivial atmosphere.
Call 381-4999. Visit on Facebook at Tasty Venues or at www.mytastyvenues.com.
Adults And Kids Enjoy Kraftologee
Kraftologee has created a unique space where the little ones can skip back to the supervised play area to build LEGO models, play with cars or dolls, or grab a rainbow of crayons with which to color and draw while adults can enjoy a glass of fine wine, pint of local beer or a mug of made-to-order coffee. Should hunger strike, crispy-on-the-outside-chewy-on-the-inside Panini sandwiches can be pressed, filled up with grilled chicken and pesto or house-made meatballs and fresh mozzarella.
Whether you have kids or not Kraftologee welcomes everyone. Located at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 101 in Riverview, it is open Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-8 p.m.
Call 252-3106 or visit www.kraftologee.com and on Facebook.
Get Latest Styles And Trends At Pk Barber & Salon
Pk Barber & Salon is a full service hair salon where families come and get all their hair services done in a relaxing atmosphere. It services men, women, children and seniors with all types of hair service ranging from a simple blowout to a sophisticated hair cut or a transformation color that you desire. Some of the stylists have over 20 years professional experience to fulfill all your needs, from a simple hair cut to highlights, a trendy ombre’ or balayage color transformation. Pk Barber & Salon offers top quality service at an affordable price. There is special pricing for senior, military and first responders.
It is located by the Neighborhood Walmart Market and behind Kauffman Tire on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and Lumsden Rd. For more information or to make an appointment, call 643-3888. Visit www.pkbarbersalon.com.
Mooooove Over Ice Cream, Eddie Bull’s Is Moving In
Scott and Rose Laviano, along with their son, Scottie, announce the opening of Eddie Bull’s Cookie Dough, located at 2810 SR-60 E. in Valrico.
Eddie Bull’s is an edible dessert that will satisfy your cravings for raw cookie dough. The cookie dough is edible as it is created with pasteurized eggs and heat treated flour. At Eddie Bull’s you’ll enjoy cookie dough served, scooped, and topped just like an ice cream sundae.
Since the restaurant will be located within Collins Produce, Eddie Bull’s will continue to serve ice cream, milkshakes, strawberry shortcakes and a variety of lunch specials.
Collins Produce, Eddie Bull’s and YoYo Juice have the same owners. That means you can get your favorite no-added sugar smoothies and a fresh ‘Just Juice’ at a second location.
You can pick up and take home pre-packaged dough to eat whenever you like at several Tampa Bay area locations.
Soon you will be able to order at www.EddieBullsCookieDough.com and have it shipped to your door. It is also available in party-size tubs or have their ‘scoopers’ come to your event with the dough and your favorite toppings.
Your Animal’s Care Is Priority At New Pet Hotel
Poochie’s Pet Hotel, located in Valrico, is owned and operated by longtime resident Melissa Bostick. Poochie’s Pet Hotel offers dog boarding, pet boarding and doggy daycare.
An open house will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 12 Noon – 3 p.m. Feel free to bring your pets and have some fun. Adoptions will be available through St. Francis Society Animal Rescue.
Bostick’s plan to open Poochie’s Pet Hotel has been in the works for many years. She wanted to provide the best quality care and wanted to offer her clients peace of mind when leaving their furry friends.
The hotel is situated on her property, located at 2405 Crosby Rd. in Valrico, so you may rest assured your pet will be monitored day and night.
Bostick has always had a passion for animals. In the past, Bostick has worked with several local rescue groups. Throughout the years she has been known for nursing sick animals back to health and placing them into their forever homes. She has also rescued several animals from known kill shelters. However, her passion is not limited to the rescue of domesticated animals; she has most recently rescued several farm animals from horrible conditions.
For more information or to reserve space now or for the upcoming holidays, call 526-2857 or email poochiespethotel@gmail.com. Visit www.poochiespethotel.com.
Elementary School Tutoring Offered
Local resident Jacqueline Adkins is now offering elementary tutoring services for grades K-6.
Adkins said, “I would love the opportunity to work with your amazing child to help him/her grow academically. The benefits of working with one student at a time are profound: I can determine what method of learning works best for them and tailor my instruction towards those concepts that are both relevant and interesting to their everyday lives.”
Adkins has 12 years experience as an elementary teacher in the Hillsborough County schools. She holds a Masters Degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelors Degree in Psychology.
Contact Adkins at 956-6895 or JacquiA949@aol.com.
Masquerade Charity Ball Will Benefit Teens In Foster Care
Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brandon is reaching out to teens in foster care this Halloween. The ballroom dance studio is partnering with local non-profit Grow Into You Foundation for a glamorous Masquerade Charity Ball. This fundraising event will take place Friday, October 27 from 8-10 p.m. at the Brandon studio, and is open to the community.
Attendees may dress for the occasion to enjoy an evening of dancing, including a group dance class, general dancing, pro ballroom demonstrations, spotlight dances and a very special performance by four teens in foster care. These teens have been working with Fred Astaire Dance Studio’s certified instructors to showcase an unforgettable routine. Tickets for the Masquerade are $25 per person. In addition to a night of dance there is a catered menu, multiple prize drawings and additional opportunities to sponsor teens in foster care.
For more information about the Masquerade, or on how to sponsor these wonderful teens, please contact Fred Astaire Dance Studio Brandon at 438-5963, or visit www.GrowIntoYou.org/FredAstaire.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Business, Press Releases, Valrico