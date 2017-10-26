Fall Festivals, Book Sale, Golf Tournaments & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Jeremy Rosada In Concert
Brandon’s only American Idol finalist, Jeremy Rosado, will be in concert at The Palms Church on Friday November 17 at 7 p.m. Rosado just released his second CD, ‘REWIND’ and will feature new music from this project. This ‘Rewind Tour’ event will also have times of celebration and worship.
Tickets are $10 and can be secured through EventBright.com/Jeremy Rosada, at the Palms Church, or at the door. Pastors Daniel and Mary Stahl, Pastors at The Palms Church invite you to come and experience this incredible night of anointed music. The Palms Church is located at 207 New Hope Rd. in Brandon.
Bloomingdale Rajun Bull Band Plans For A Busy Fall
The Bloomingdale Rajun Bull Marching Band has been busy. With this year’s theme, ‘Tales of Kings and Castles’ with music from, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, The Gladiator, and Game of Thrones, it promises to be another successful season at FBA marching assessment, which will take place on Saturday, November 4 at Gaither High School.
The Band will host a Veteran’s Day concert on Tuesday, November 7 at 7 p.m. and a Winter Concert on Thursday, December 14 in the school auditorium. At the winter concert donations will be collected for Toys for Tots. The Band is also participating in the Snow on 7th parade in Ybor city on Saturday, December 9.
Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 744-8018 for more information.
Homeschool Day At Cracker Country
Bring your families on Monday, November 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to discover the lives of settlers in rural Florida before the turn of the 20th century through hands-on activities that would have been familiar to a child growing up in a Florida farming community over 100 years ago. Historically dressed interpreters will lead each activity discussing its historical significance. Homeschool Day activities are designed to capture the interests of students of all ages. Groups can choose their level of participation.
Cracker Country is Tampa’s only living history museum and is located on the Florida State Fairgrounds. It was founded with the purpose of preserving Florida’s rural heritage in 1978 by Mildred W. & Doyle E. Carlton, Jr. The museum holds a collection of 13 original buildings dating from 1870-1912 which were relocated from across Florida. The historically furnished buildings recreate the lifestyles of the past, and costumed interpreters portray daily living as Florida pioneers.
Tickets cost $8 per person 4 years old and up, children 3 years old and younger will be admitted for free. Advance ticket purchase recommended. Enter the Fairgrounds via the Orient Rd. Service Entrance for free parking.
Brandon Regional Hospital Hosts Fall Festival To Introduce New Pediatric Emergency Room
On Saturday, October 28 from 10-12 Noon, Brandon Regional Hospital will unveil its new Pediatric Emergency Room (ER) to the community at its fall festival event. Opening in November 2017, the ER will bring convenient, child-centered care and specialty services to eastern Hillsborough County.
The event will feature kid-friendly tours of the 16,000-sq. ft. ER. Children can bring plush animals to a ‘stuffed animal clinic’ and take them through the ER as if they were being treated. The event will also include bounce houses, face painting, candy making, trick-or-treating and other family-friendly activities. Brandon Regional Hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.
Fall Festival At Hawthorne Village Retirement Community
Bring the family to Hawthorne Village Retirement Community on Friday, October 27 from 6-8 p.m.to enjoy fall fun. There will be face painting, a pumpkin carving contest, scavenger hunt, games, bounce house and pumpkin patch photos.
Hawthorne Village of Brandon is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 661-8998 or visit HawthorneVillageofBrandon.com.
Bloomingdale Library Book Sale
Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library will hold a fall book sale on Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
The money raised from the donated books directly funds the Life Story Writing classes and other Bloomingdale Writer’s Connection (BWC) programs at the library.
The 2018 ‘Book-A-Day’ calendars will be available at the book sale at $7 each and make good holiday gifts.
Bloomingdale Regional Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
Dennis Akers Memorial Golf Tournament For Prostate Cancer
This golf tournament will be held on Saturday, November 4 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at the Apollo Beach Golf and Sea Club. The cost is $60 per player and includes golf, hot lunch (with dessert), closest to the pin, and longest drive. If you would like to participate as a golfer or become a contributor or sponsor, please contact Pam Spencer at 727-6377 or pick up a sign up sheet at the Apollo Beach golf pro shop.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started in these two hour sessions. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate.
Locally, classes will be available: Wednesday, November 1 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at the Suncoast Community Health Center, 313 S. Lakewood Dr. in Brandon, Monday, November 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oakfield Medical Plaza, Classroom B, 276 S. Moon Ave., Ste. 260 in Brandon.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com.
Related
October 26, 2017
Fall Festivals, Book Sale, Golf Tournaments & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Jeremy Rosada In Concert
Brandon’s only American Idol finalist, Jeremy Rosado, will be in concert at The Palms Church on Friday November 17 at 7 p.m. Rosado just released his second CD, ‘REWIND’ and will feature new music from this project. This ‘Rewind Tour’ event will also have times of celebration and worship.
Tickets are $10 and can be secured through EventBright.com/Jeremy Rosada, at the Palms Church, or at the door. Pastors Daniel and Mary Stahl, Pastors at The Palms Church invite you to come and experience this incredible night of anointed music. The Palms Church is located at 207 New Hope Rd. in Brandon.
Bloomingdale Rajun Bull Band Plans For A Busy Fall
The Bloomingdale Rajun Bull Marching Band has been busy. With this year’s theme, ‘Tales of Kings and Castles’ with music from, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, The Gladiator, and Game of Thrones, it promises to be another successful season at FBA marching assessment, which will take place on Saturday, November 4 at Gaither High School.
The Band will host a Veteran’s Day concert on Tuesday, November 7 at 7 p.m. and a Winter Concert on Thursday, December 14 in the school auditorium. At the winter concert donations will be collected for Toys for Tots. The Band is also participating in the Snow on 7th parade in Ybor city on Saturday, December 9.
Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 744-8018 for more information.
Homeschool Day At Cracker Country
Bring your families on Monday, November 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to discover the lives of settlers in rural Florida before the turn of the 20th century through hands-on activities that would have been familiar to a child growing up in a Florida farming community over 100 years ago. Historically dressed interpreters will lead each activity discussing its historical significance. Homeschool Day activities are designed to capture the interests of students of all ages. Groups can choose their level of participation.
Cracker Country is Tampa’s only living history museum and is located on the Florida State Fairgrounds. It was founded with the purpose of preserving Florida’s rural heritage in 1978 by Mildred W. & Doyle E. Carlton, Jr. The museum holds a collection of 13 original buildings dating from 1870-1912 which were relocated from across Florida. The historically furnished buildings recreate the lifestyles of the past, and costumed interpreters portray daily living as Florida pioneers.
Tickets cost $8 per person 4 years old and up, children 3 years old and younger will be admitted for free. Advance ticket purchase recommended. Enter the Fairgrounds via the Orient Rd. Service Entrance for free parking.
Brandon Regional Hospital Hosts Fall Festival To Introduce New Pediatric Emergency Room
On Saturday, October 28 from 10-12 Noon, Brandon Regional Hospital will unveil its new Pediatric Emergency Room (ER) to the community at its fall festival event. Opening in November 2017, the ER will bring convenient, child-centered care and specialty services to eastern Hillsborough County.
The event will feature kid-friendly tours of the 16,000-sq. ft. ER. Children can bring plush animals to a ‘stuffed animal clinic’ and take them through the ER as if they were being treated. The event will also include bounce houses, face painting, candy making, trick-or-treating and other family-friendly activities. Brandon Regional Hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.
Fall Festival At Hawthorne Village Retirement Community
Bring the family to Hawthorne Village Retirement Community on Friday, October 27 from 6-8 p.m.to enjoy fall fun. There will be face painting, a pumpkin carving contest, scavenger hunt, games, bounce house and pumpkin patch photos.
Hawthorne Village of Brandon is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 661-8998 or visit HawthorneVillageofBrandon.com.
Bloomingdale Library Book Sale
Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library will hold a fall book sale on Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
The money raised from the donated books directly funds the Life Story Writing classes and other Bloomingdale Writer’s Connection (BWC) programs at the library.
The 2018 ‘Book-A-Day’ calendars will be available at the book sale at $7 each and make good holiday gifts.
Bloomingdale Regional Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
Dennis Akers Memorial Golf Tournament For Prostate Cancer
This golf tournament will be held on Saturday, November 4 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at the Apollo Beach Golf and Sea Club. The cost is $60 per player and includes golf, hot lunch (with dessert), closest to the pin, and longest drive. If you would like to participate as a golfer or become a contributor or sponsor, please contact Pam Spencer at 727-6377 or pick up a sign up sheet at the Apollo Beach golf pro shop.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started in these two hour sessions. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate.
Locally, classes will be available: Wednesday, November 1 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at the Suncoast Community Health Center, 313 S. Lakewood Dr. in Brandon, Monday, November 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oakfield Medical Plaza, Classroom B, 276 S. Moon Ave., Ste. 260 in Brandon.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Arts and Entertainment, Brandon, Community, Press Releases