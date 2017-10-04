Feeding Tampa Bay Benefits From Newland’s Annual Concerts for a Cause Series

Staff Report
Newland Communities is in its seventh year of hosting its popular Concerts for a Cause. The concerts, which began in early-September at the Newland Communities of Waterset in Apollo Beach and Bexley in Land O’Lakes, feature well-known area bands.
The concerts are open to the public. In lieu of admission, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations, which will be distributed to Feeding Tampa Bay, the area’s leading food bank, which provides food to more than 700,000 people in a 10-county area of W. Florida, including Hillsborough and Pasco counties. According to Newland, last year, over 10,000 meals were collected at the concerts.
Each community will also host a Fall Festival in late October with costume contests and food trucks offering an assortment of items for purchase.
The concerts at Waterset will be located at 7250 Parkshore Dr. in Apollo Beach.
This is a family-friendly event. Gather up your friends and family for an evening of great music and fun for all ages. With the weather slightly cooling, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy the Concerts for a Cause. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
A Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, October 21 from 5-9 p.m. It will feature a costume contest starting at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for cutest, scariest and most creative. After the contest, enjoy the high-energy music of C’Nergy, and enjoy a pumpkin patch and food trucks.
On Saturday, November 18 from 6-9 p.m., you can listen to Frequency, which will rock out to Top 40 hits with favorites from Rihanna, Bruno Mars and more.
For more information on Waterset, call 235-0154 or visit www.watersetfl.com.
The Bexley Community at 16950 Vibrant Way in Land O’Lakes will hold concerts on Saturday, October 14, 21 and a Fall Festival on October 28. For more info on The Bexley Community, call 425-7555 or visit www.bexleyflorida.com.
For more concert and festival information, visit www.concerts4cause.com.
Related
October 4, 2017
Feeding Tampa Bay Benefits From Newland’s Annual Concerts for a Cause Series
Staff Report
Newland Communities is in its seventh year of hosting its popular Concerts for a Cause. The concerts, which began in early-September at the Newland Communities of Waterset in Apollo Beach and Bexley in Land O’Lakes, feature well-known area bands.
The concerts are open to the public. In lieu of admission, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations, which will be distributed to Feeding Tampa Bay, the area’s leading food bank, which provides food to more than 700,000 people in a 10-county area of W. Florida, including Hillsborough and Pasco counties. According to Newland, last year, over 10,000 meals were collected at the concerts.
Each community will also host a Fall Festival in late October with costume contests and food trucks offering an assortment of items for purchase.
The concerts at Waterset will be located at 7250 Parkshore Dr. in Apollo Beach.
This is a family-friendly event. Gather up your friends and family for an evening of great music and fun for all ages. With the weather slightly cooling, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy the Concerts for a Cause. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
A Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, October 21 from 5-9 p.m. It will feature a costume contest starting at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for cutest, scariest and most creative. After the contest, enjoy the high-energy music of C’Nergy, and enjoy a pumpkin patch and food trucks.
On Saturday, November 18 from 6-9 p.m., you can listen to Frequency, which will rock out to Top 40 hits with favorites from Rihanna, Bruno Mars and more.
For more information on Waterset, call 235-0154 or visit www.watersetfl.com.
The Bexley Community at 16950 Vibrant Way in Land O’Lakes will hold concerts on Saturday, October 14, 21 and a Fall Festival on October 28. For more info on The Bexley Community, call 425-7555 or visit www.bexleyflorida.com.
For more concert and festival information, visit www.concerts4cause.com.
Related
By Press Release Arts and Entertainment, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Riverview/Apollo Beach