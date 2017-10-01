Fifth Annual Gems & Jeans Ball Benefits The Sylvia Thomas Center

Staff Report
The Sylvia Thomas Center for Adoptive & Foster Families, a local non-profit that provides comprehensive post-adoption support to keep the ‘forever’ in forever families, will hold its Fifth Annual Gems & Jeans Ball on Friday, November 3.
“We are excited this year to have The Barn at Winthrop as our great new venue. This locale allows plenty of space for dancing in your lil’ black dress or fancy jeans and boots at their beautiful indoor-outdoor setting. We are excited to welcome back the local band, Smakk, to entertain our guests,” said Pearl Chiarenza, Community Liaison for the Sylvia Thomas Center.
Tickets to this event are just $40 per individual or $75 per couple. You will enjoy an evening of great food, a full bar, raffle prizes, silent auction and the chance to win a diamond and Tanzanite pendant set. The Gold and Diamond Source has donated an oval Tanzanite and diamond slide pendant set in 14K yellow gold with an 18″ 14K yellow gold cable link chain, a total value of $454. Each event ticket purchased is another chance to win.
Additionally, for the fourth year in a row, Tony Lima will bring local artists to create one-of-a-kind art masterpieces that will be available for purchase the night of the event. Clik-me-Quik will be on hand with their photo booth and props. When you need a break from dancing to the live music of Smakk, you can glam it up in the photo booth for the perfect take home gift.
Since its incorporation in 2000, The Sylvia Thomas Center has been a supportive, guiding resource for adoptive children and their families in Hillsborough County. The Center strives to help the entire family cope and adjust as children and teens transition and thrive in their forever homes. Thanks to successful therapeutic and supportive services the Center has a greater than 99 percent success rate at keeping forever families together. Funds from the event will enable the Sylvia Thomas Center to continue providing healing services for adopted and foster children and their families.
There will be live music, great food, drinks and a silent auction; all for a wonderful cause – adoptive families. Every year this event gets bigger and better, so do not miss out. Join in, along with friends, sponsors and supporters, for a fun night out.
To purchase tickets, visit https://gemsandjeansball5thannual.eventbrite.com.
