Firehouse Pub Offers An Entertaining Lineup Of Comedy And Music Events

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
Looking for something fun to do on a Friday or Saturday night? Check out the Firehouse Pub at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. According to Georgia Vahue, Executive Director of the Firehouse Cultural Center, “We started offering the Firehouse Pub in Spring 2014 to provide quality entertainment opportunities for South Shore audiences who truly love music and comedy. There was nothing else like this in the area.”
The Firehouse Pub offers a fantastic lineup of comedy or live music throughout each month.
For the month of October, you can pick from a number of fun events. All shows are from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
On Friday, October 6, the Firehouse Pub offers its popular Clean Comedy. This is a great show for anyone who wants a good laugh, but could go without the ‘dirty’ jokes. This month, Clean Comedy’s headliner will be Lou Angelwolf. He has been heard by millions of the radio, and he has performed his live stand up in dozens of time zones.
The show will feature Jeff Gerbino who has been seen on HBO, Showtime, NBC, CBS and featured on Air America.
Next, on Friday, October 20, the Firehouse Pub will present Comedy Night @ FCC. The comedians will be announced shortly.
On Saturday, October 21, the Firehouse will come alive with the soulful jazz music of the Valerie Gillespie Jazz Ensemble. The group performs a mix of instrumental and vocal jazz music. Gillespie has performed alongside icons of jazz including Rosemary Clooney, Natalie Cole and Ray Charles.
Round out the month with an entertaining show by Whitney James and LaLucha Trio. There is a synergy between jazz vocalist, Whitney James, and the band members of LaLucha (Alejandro Arenas on bass; John O’Leary on piano; and Mark Feinman on drums).
Advance tickets for the comedy shows are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Day of tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
Advance tickets for musical performances are $18 for members and $23 for non-members. Day of $23 for members and $25 for non-members.
Call 645-7651 or www.firehouseculturalcenter.org. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin.
October 4, 2017
Firehouse Pub Offers An Entertaining Lineup Of Comedy And Music Events
