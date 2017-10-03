Food For Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program Still Available October 5-10

Press Release
The Department of Children and Families (DCF), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will implement the Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program in Hillsborough County to assist individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Irma from Oct. 5 – 10, 2017.
To qualify for the Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance program, applicants must have lived or worked in one of the counties declared for FEMA Individual Assistance on Sept. 5, and not be receiving food assistance through the regular Food Assistance Program (SNAP). Additionally, eligible individuals and families must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as damage to their homes or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income, or have incurred other disaster related expenses. DCF will provide or mail Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to eligible individuals and families to use at authorized USDA food retailers. The program counts only income and expenses from Sept. 5 through Oct. 4, 2017.
Individuals are encouraged to pre-register for assistance the day before visiting the Food for Florida site. Pre-registration is available on the Food for Florida website.
The Food for Florida disaster food assistance program for Hillsborough County will take place from Oct. 5 – 10 at:
Plant City Stadium
1810 E. Park Rd.
Plant City, FL 33563
7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Individuals should be prepared to potentially encounter long lines and are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and shoes along with sunscreen. For more information, visit www.myflfamilies.com/fff.
Here are some additional information references:
FFF web site: http://www.dcf.state.fl.us/programs/access/fff/
http://www.myflfamilies.com/press-release/dcf-initiate-disaster-snap-food-assistance-program-48-counties
http://www.myflfamilies.com/press-release/dcf-provides-guidance-those-applying-disaster-snap
http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/thousands-wait-in-line-for-irma-food-assistance#
Above news link with video references the Seminole Food for Florida site. The same set-up is being used in Plant City.
