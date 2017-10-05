Four Candidates Square Off For 2018 Honorary Mayor of Riverview Kick-Off

Staff Report
To kick off this year’s race for Honorary Mayor Of Riverview, The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were invited to a celebration at RE/MAX South Shore Realty. 2017 Honorary Deputy Mayor Marijean Reith, RE/MAX South Shore Realty –Team Reith, welcomed the group and read a message from Honorary Mayor Tammy Holmberg, while Jill Andrew, Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care, then kicked-off the festivities by requesting that all wearing hats (and there were many) come to the center of the room.
After several practice rounds of removing and replacing hats, the ‘candidates’ were asked to throw their hat into the center which contained an inflatable ring toss game. When the flourish of excitement was finished, four hats had been tossed:
Bryan Thatcher, Thatcher Properties, will be fundraising on behalf of Seeds of Hope and THORN Ministries;
Dennis Napoli, Gecko Floor Care, LLC, will be fundraising on behalf of Faces of Courage Foundation;
Michael Beiter, Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC, will be fundraising on behalf of South County Spartans Athletic Program & Operation Lotus; and Shirley Bhat will be fundraising on behalf of Fishhawk-Riverview Rotary Club.
These four candidates have begun their fundraising efforts and will continue until the announcement of a winner at the GRCC Monthly Membership Luncheon on October 24. During this short time period, each candidate will be hosting some fantastic events and raffles as well as offering items to purchase and other ways to donate to their cause. Funds will be divided between each candidate’s charity of choice (75%) and the GRCC (25%).
For information, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com or for the latest on details regarding all of these opportunities for you to support your favorite candidate/charity.
The candidate who raises the most money will be deemed Honorary Mayor of Riverview for 2018 and best of all, the great charities that they are all supporting will be feeling the love when their checks are presented to them on November 28.
Related
October 5, 2017
Four Candidates Square Off For 2018 Honorary Mayor of Riverview Kick-Off
Staff Report
To kick off this year’s race for Honorary Mayor Of Riverview, The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were invited to a celebration at RE/MAX South Shore Realty. 2017 Honorary Deputy Mayor Marijean Reith, RE/MAX South Shore Realty –Team Reith, welcomed the group and read a message from Honorary Mayor Tammy Holmberg, while Jill Andrew, Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care, then kicked-off the festivities by requesting that all wearing hats (and there were many) come to the center of the room.
After several practice rounds of removing and replacing hats, the ‘candidates’ were asked to throw their hat into the center which contained an inflatable ring toss game. When the flourish of excitement was finished, four hats had been tossed:
Bryan Thatcher, Thatcher Properties, will be fundraising on behalf of Seeds of Hope and THORN Ministries;
Dennis Napoli, Gecko Floor Care, LLC, will be fundraising on behalf of Faces of Courage Foundation;
Michael Beiter, Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC, will be fundraising on behalf of South County Spartans Athletic Program & Operation Lotus; and Shirley Bhat will be fundraising on behalf of Fishhawk-Riverview Rotary Club.
These four candidates have begun their fundraising efforts and will continue until the announcement of a winner at the GRCC Monthly Membership Luncheon on October 24. During this short time period, each candidate will be hosting some fantastic events and raffles as well as offering items to purchase and other ways to donate to their cause. Funds will be divided between each candidate’s charity of choice (75%) and the GRCC (25%).
For information, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com or for the latest on details regarding all of these opportunities for you to support your favorite candidate/charity.
The candidate who raises the most money will be deemed Honorary Mayor of Riverview for 2018 and best of all, the great charities that they are all supporting will be feeling the love when their checks are presented to them on November 28.
Related
By Press Release Charity or Non-Profit Story, Riverview/Apollo Beach