HOA: Fall Fun, Community Garage Sales & More

By Kate Quesada
Bloomingdale HOA Hosts Fall Festival
The Bloomingdale Homeowner’s Association (HOA) is hosting its annual Fall Festival at Bloomingdale High School on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this year.
The event is free to the community and will feature Halloween-themed family fun with a Trick or Treat Street area, children and pet costume contests and face painting. There will also be food trucks, bouncy houses, an obstacle course, crafts and games for children. Local businesses will also have the opportunity to set up tables at the event.
Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
For more information, visit www.bloomingdaleHOA.com or call 252-0252.
FishHawk Ranch Hosts Community-Wide Fall Garage Sale
On Saturday, October 14 from 8 a.m.-12 Noon, residents throughout FishHawk Ranch will host garage sales offering new and gently used items for sale. The community has more than 5,000 homes and traditionally has very high participation in the semiannual sales.
The GPS address for FishHawk Ranch is 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia. For more information, call 657-6629.
Market Day And Car Show In FishHawk
The first market day of the fall season will take place in FishHawk Ranch’s Park Square on Sunday, October 1 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The market, featuring many local food and craft booths, takes place the first Sunday of each month from October to May. For more information, call 657-6629.
In addition, the car show previously scheduled during Hurricane Irma, will also take place on Sunday, October 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd.
Strawberry Ridge Health Fest
Mark your calendars for October 10 when Valrico’s Strawberry Ridge community will lost its Health Fest at the clubhouse from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will feature free health checks including glucose, blood pressure, bone density, cholesterol, Alzheimer’s, hearing and more. Enjoy a $5 healthy lunch, free coffee and iced tea and games and door prizes.
For more information, call 390-3315.
Related
October 1, 2017
HOA: Fall Fun, Community Garage Sales & More
By Kate Quesada
Bloomingdale HOA Hosts Fall Festival
The Bloomingdale Homeowner’s Association (HOA) is hosting its annual Fall Festival at Bloomingdale High School on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this year.
The event is free to the community and will feature Halloween-themed family fun with a Trick or Treat Street area, children and pet costume contests and face painting. There will also be food trucks, bouncy houses, an obstacle course, crafts and games for children. Local businesses will also have the opportunity to set up tables at the event.
Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
For more information, visit www.bloomingdaleHOA.com or call 252-0252.
FishHawk Ranch Hosts Community-Wide Fall Garage Sale
On Saturday, October 14 from 8 a.m.-12 Noon, residents throughout FishHawk Ranch will host garage sales offering new and gently used items for sale. The community has more than 5,000 homes and traditionally has very high participation in the semiannual sales.
The GPS address for FishHawk Ranch is 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia. For more information, call 657-6629.
Market Day And Car Show In FishHawk
The first market day of the fall season will take place in FishHawk Ranch’s Park Square on Sunday, October 1 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The market, featuring many local food and craft booths, takes place the first Sunday of each month from October to May. For more information, call 657-6629.
In addition, the car show previously scheduled during Hurricane Irma, will also take place on Sunday, October 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd.
Strawberry Ridge Health Fest
Mark your calendars for October 10 when Valrico’s Strawberry Ridge community will lost its Health Fest at the clubhouse from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will feature free health checks including glucose, blood pressure, bone density, cholesterol, Alzheimer’s, hearing and more. Enjoy a $5 healthy lunch, free coffee and iced tea and games and door prizes.
For more information, call 390-3315.
Related
By Kate Quesada Activities, Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community, Events, HOA