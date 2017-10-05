Inaugural Meeting Sets New Riverview Kiwanis Club In Motion

By Jim Hirz
A new Kiwanis Club officially sprang to life in Riverview on September 26. New members were inducted and the new slate of officers was installed during the Charter Night Celebration at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club. The Governor of the Florida District of Kiwanis, Gary Frechette, presided over the ceremony.
The Kiwanis Club of Riverview is one of only three new clubs to open in Florida this year and the first in Hillsborough County in many years. The club’s mission is to improve the community, one child at a time.
The new club is already geared up to bring several “Terrific Kids” programs to Riverview elementary schools. Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program that promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance. Students work with their classroom teacher to establish goals to improve behavior, peer relationships, attendance or school work. Students who achieve their goals as determined by the classroom teacher are recognized as Terrific Kids and are awarded a certificate, pencil and bumper sticker.
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon teamed with the area Lt. Governor, Tony Petree of the Kiwanis Club of Southshore, to build the new club. Petree said that the new club will be able fill a great need in the fast-growing Riverview community. According to Petree, “Kiwanians do their best work in the local schools, from Terrific Kids in elementary schools to sponsoring Key Clubs in the high schools and everything in between”. Key Club is the nation’s oldest and largest student-led service organization.
The Riverview Club’s inaugural president, Matthew Wolf along with his wife Jennie, have been working for the past year to help make the new club a reality. He said, “The Brandon club chartered 57 years ago in 1960. I am excited to be part of chartering this new club in my city, one that will be around for many years to come, making valuable contributions to the needs of the children of Riverview.”
The club meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at The Alley at Southshore at 10221 Big Bend Rd in Riverview. The group welcomes interested individuals to stop by and learn if there might be a place for you in Riverview’s newest community service organization.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/KiwanisRiverview/ or contact membership chair Ellen Smith at ellensmithrn@yahoo.com or call 407-633-0670.
