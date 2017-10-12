Legislative Meeting, Native American Flute Gathering….

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Silverhawk Native American Flute Gathering And Arts And Craft Show
The Silverhawk Native American Flute Gathering and Arts and Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 21-22 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Withlacoochee River Park located at 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd, in Dade City. Dock Green Silverhawk, long time resident of Plant City, will be hosting this 14th annual event. Come experience the hauntingly beautiful voice of the Native American style flute. Listen to non-stop music of incredible flute players, singers, story tellers, and Sacred Thunder Drum.
Sit at one of the picnic tables arranged under the trees as you eat and enjoy the entertainment. Bring a folding chair or blanket to sit on. This park sits in the middle of some of Florida’s beautiful wood lands.
You can spend the weekend camping as you enjoy this unique event. This park and offers primitive all the way up to RV camping with facilities. Primitive camping is free. Motels are 15 minutes away in Dade City. Stay Saturday evening and join in on the ‘Friendship Fire.’
The park sits along the beautiful Withlacoochee River which has trails and an authentic 1800 settlement with log cabins, little church, general store, and school house.
This cultural event is open to the public and is a family event with no drugs or alcohol allowed. Admission and parking is free. Pets welcome on a leash, but bring baggies to clean up after them.
Visit www.silverhawkflutegathering.com or contact Silverhawk at 763-2118 or slvhawk@aol.com.
Hillsborough County Legislative Meeting
Representative Jake Raburn, Vice Chairman of the Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation, announced that the annual meeting will be held on Friday, November 3, at the Florida Strawberry Festival Grounds, Grimes Family Agricultural Center, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. The meeting will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. and will likely last until 3:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting will be to hear from local governments and citizens on general issues and gain valuable insight from our constituents, organizations and officials.
Citizens, officials, agencies and groups wishing to address the delegation about general issues or local bills will find the appropriate forms on the delegation website at www.hcflgov.net/legdel. The list will be created in the order that the requests are received. The deadline for submitting local bills is Friday, October 20 by 5 p.m. and the deadline for submitting the speaker request form is Friday, October 27 by 5 p.m.
Low Cost Preventive Shot Clinic at Kim’s Natural Pet’s In Valrico
A low cost Shot Clinic will be held on Saturday, November 4 from 2-3 p.m. at Kim’s Natural Pet’s, located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, call 684-3663.
Fall Fashion & Bling Show At LC’s Cafe & Supper Club
LC’s Cafe & Supper Club will hold a Fall Fashion & Bling Show featuring Ronnie’s Wraps (one wrap-multiple outfits) and Premier Designs on Sunday, October 22 from 5-7 p.m. at 1602 Oakfield Dr. #103 in Brandon.
Hors d’oeuvres and champagne will be serviced. Tickets cost $10 each and you can purchase them at www.lcscafe.com. Half of ticket proceeds go to Hurricane Relief.
Fall Craft Festival At St. Andrew’s Church
St Andrew’s Church Fall Craft Festival, sponsored by the United Methodist Women, will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the corner of Brian Rd. and Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.
Enjoy shopping for the holidays at the vendor booths, and homemade bake goods for sale. Granny’s attic will offer you a lot of barely used treasures and don’t miss the Café for lunch. Vendors should call Mary Jane at 689-2572.
Fall Festival At Hawthorne Village Retirement Community
Bring the family to Hawthorne Village Retirement Community on Friday, October 27 from 6-8 p.m.to enjoy fall fun. There will be face painting, a pumpkin carving contest, scavenger hunt, games, bounce house and pumpkin patch photos.
Hawthorne Village of Brandon is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, please call 661-8998 or visit us at www.HawthorneVillageofBrandon.com.
October 12, 2017
