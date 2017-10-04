Movies In The Park Returns To Downtown Water Works Park On Saturdays In October

Staff Report
The nights have cooled down so now is time to head to the park to enjoy movies under the stars.
‘Movies in the Park’, a series of family-friendly movies, returns to Water Works Park on Saturdays in October. The movies have been chosen to appeal to both children and adults.
Kitty Lyons from the Friends of Tampa Recreation said, “Friends of Tampa Recreation and the City of Tampa are happy to kick off the sixth Season of Movies in the Park. All movies will be Halloween themed, ending the series on October 28 when Friends of Tampa Recreation teams up with Friends of the Riverwalk offering Trick or Treating along the Riverwalk from 4-7 p.m. and ending in Water Works Park with the movie Ghostbusters 2016.”
Movies will be shown on a large, inflatable, outdoor movie screen and will start at 7 p.m. with seating beginning at 6 p.m.
Bring your friends and family, your picnic baskets and coolers, blankets, low-back lawn chairs and well-behaved leased dogs. No alcohol is allowed.
Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available to purchase from the City of Tampa Parks & Recreation’s Teens Leading Change (TLC) Program. A food truck will also be on site. Concessions will be cash only.
On October 14, watch The Addams Family; then come on out on October 21 to catch Hotel Transylvania 2.
On October 28, can watch the 2016 version of Ghostbusters. Come on out earlier – beginning at 4 p.m. – for the Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat. There will be bounce houses, a spooky selfie zone and candy.
Admission is free. ‘Movies in the Park’ is a community event produced by the Friends of Tampa Recreation Inc. and the City of Tampa Parks & Recreation Department. The event is sponsored by Tampa Bay Times/tbt, Clear Channel Outdoor and Beasley Broadcast Group.
Water Works Park is located at 1710 N. Highland Ave. in Tampa.
For weather updates and announcements, like us on Facebook at Friends of Tampa Recreation or call 274-8750.
For more information, visit www.tampagov.net/special-events-coordination/movies-in-the-park.
