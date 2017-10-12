Nativity’s 48th Annual Novemberfest Returns With Crowd Favorites And New Entertainment, Midway, Music & More

By Amanda Boston
Novemberfest is back for its forty-eighth year of fun and family festivities. The time-honored event takes place from Wednesday, November 15 through Sunday, November 19 at the Nativity Catholic Church.
Every year Novemberfest draws close to 40,000 people as it transforms the parish grounds into a carnival-like atmosphere featuring Midway rides, games, tents of tasty treats and family-friendly entertainment. Nativity Catholic School’s new principal, Mary Myers, reflected on the school’s largest fundraiser.
“I am so impressed by the fellowship and shared responsibility that the school and parish have demonstrated together in appreciation and support for our communities’ youth initiatives, which are the main benefactors of our Novemberfest event,” said Myers.
Novemberfest is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m.-12 Midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 Midnight and Sunday from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. As always, the admission, parking and entertainment are all free.
Brand-new to this year’s entertainment is ‘Battle of the Bands.’ On Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m., several youth groups will perform on Center Stage to compete for the title of best band. Then on Thursday night at 8 p.m., the band ‘Twist’ will debut as it joins this year’s musical acts.
Nativity is pleased to announce the return of the crowd favorite ‘Soul Circus Cowboys.’ The country rock band will perform as Friday night’s headliner at 8 p.m. On Saturday night, the Plant City country singer Daniel Sprouse will take Center Stage at 8:30 p.m.
The merriment continues with Midway’s unlimited ride armbands, which are available for purchase at the event for $23 or online at $19. For deeper savings, you can purchase the unlimited ride armbands for $17 and food tickets for $9 from the Nativity Catholic School or Nativity Faith Formation students.
Myers also announced, “Customary to our event, Novemberfest will honor all our first responders, police and firefighters on Thursday night and our military and Nativity Alumni on Sunday night by providing special discounts on armbands that provide free rides all day.”
Nativity Catholic Church is located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. To purchase food tickets and ride armbands, visit Nativity’s website at www.nativitycatholicchurch.org/novemberfest.
Search Novemberfest on Facebook or visit the Nativity website.
