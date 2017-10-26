Plant It Earth Offers Lawn Revitalization After Hurricane Irma

By Kathleen Rogers
Driving the roadways of the Brandon area, there are still lingering signs of Hurricane Irma’s damage. Although some homes escaped with less damage than expected, most lawns took a beating. There are stumps now, where large oak trees were previously standing and piles of branches still waiting at the curbside. It may be a time to consider a service to get your lawn back in shape. Since 2003, Plant It Earth has been providing green-friendly weed and pest control to the Tampa Bay area.
Troy Crews, owner of Plant It Earth has these tips for area residents dealing with lawn care issues after Hurricane Irma.
1. Remove all debris from grassy areas and rake to ensure quicker and better recovery for turf areas. Loosen mulched areas by raking to help dry and prevent root damage.
2. Dispose of damaged tree limbs and prune back thick growth to promote healthy tree recovery as well as healthy foliage.
3. Consider aerating the lawn to promote healthy root growth and loosen compacted soil.
4. Prepare the lawn for the cooler months with a granular slow release fertilizer. It is a good source to feed your lawn and keep the root system healthy. Plant It Earth uses a 24-00-11 50% slow release granular product. Plant It Earth is offering a Hurricane Special, which is a 50% discount off your first application when residents mention this article.
Crews stated, “We gladly will answer any questions to help anyone regardless if they are a customer or not. We wish everyone well.”
To restore lawns, Plant It Earth develops customized care plans for lawns, shrubs, and trees for their customers. Many of their competitors treat or spray all their customers’ lawns the same, but Plant It Earth’s trucks have compartmentalized tanks to enable a customized process. Plant It Earth also has two technicians for each truck to provide exceptional service to customers’ lawns.
These lawn care plans address weed and pest issues, as well as fertilization for the lawn. To keep lawns weed free, Plant It Earth mixes and refines a blend of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and other nutrients. Trees and shrubs receive special attention too with both granular and liquid fertilizer application. For home interiors and lawn pest control, Plant It Earth has six licensed state operators on its staff. These experienced technicians are trained to provide on-going monitoring for pest, weed and disease control.
Plant It Earth is so confident customers will be satisfied with their service; it does not require customers to sign contracts and offers a money back satisfaction guarantee. Crews said, “Whether or not you use Plant It Earth, please support local businesses.”
Call (866) 794-1077 for a free quote on your lawn care or to advantage of the Hurricane Special. Check out Plant It Earth’s website at www.plantitearthflorida.com for more information. Plant It Earth is a licensed and insured company serving the Tampa Bay area.
